Long Beach home with stucco, terra cotta accents on market for $899,000

A white stucco exterior and terra cotta-colored accents mark a Long Beach home taller than it is wide.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on East Olive Street is on the market for $899,000. Annual taxes on the 0.09-acre property total $15,324.

"It’s very, very charming," said real estate salesperson Kelly DiJorio, who has co-listed the property with Leah Tozer for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "The archways all have character and different shapes to them."

The sunken living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace, with the dining area and eat-in kitchen nearby. Three steps up from a breakfast nook, an office and laundry area sit above the garage.

Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Up a flight of stairs, there are a primary bedroom with its own bathroom and balcony, two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms. A wrap-around balcony is accessible through a hallway or one of the bedrooms.

Outside, a side patio enclosed by tall hedges offers space to host guests.

"You can easily entertain a nice 20 people in there," DiJorio said. "You're very close to the road, yet you don't even realize that you are because of how private the landscaping is."

Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The home is heated by natural gas and hot water and cooled by ductless and window unit systems. There is a one-car garage.

The address, which falls within the Long Beach school district, is several blocks from the beach. According to a flood insurance quote obtained by DiJorio, flood insurance would cost $2,165 annually with $2,000 deductibles for building and contents coverages.