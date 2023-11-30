Long Beach home with stucco, terra cotta accents on market for $899,000
A white stucco exterior and terra cotta-colored accents mark a Long Beach home taller than it is wide.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on East Olive Street is on the market for $899,000. Annual taxes on the 0.09-acre property total $15,324.
"It’s very, very charming," said real estate salesperson Kelly DiJorio, who has co-listed the property with Leah Tozer for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "The archways all have character and different shapes to them."
The sunken living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace, with the dining area and eat-in kitchen nearby. Three steps up from a breakfast nook, an office and laundry area sit above the garage.
Up a flight of stairs, there are a primary bedroom with its own bathroom and balcony, two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms. A wrap-around balcony is accessible through a hallway or one of the bedrooms.
Outside, a side patio enclosed by tall hedges offers space to host guests.
"You can easily entertain a nice 20 people in there," DiJorio said. "You're very close to the road, yet you don't even realize that you are because of how private the landscaping is."
The home is heated by natural gas and hot water and cooled by ductless and window unit systems. There is a one-car garage.
The address, which falls within the Long Beach school district, is several blocks from the beach. According to a flood insurance quote obtained by DiJorio, flood insurance would cost $2,165 annually with $2,000 deductibles for building and contents coverages.