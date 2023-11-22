$8.2M Montauk house has custom design, in-ground pool

A house in Montauk with views of Fort Pond Bay is on the market for $8.195 million. The annual property taxes are $23,783.

Standing at 6,000 square feet, the house is situated in a private cul-de-sac on Wills Point Road. The 1.38-acre lot includes a 46-by-22-foot in-ground pool, with tall trees and greenery surrounding the perimeter.

The property has a 46-by-22-foot in-ground pool. Credit: Rise Media

The house contains five bedrooms and 8½ bathrooms. There are two primary en-suite bedrooms — one on each floor. This is becoming more common, said Kyle Rosko, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. He is co-listing the property with Marcy Braun.

"Dual primaries are super desirable right now, and we’re seeing that with a lot of new builds, because it gives you more flexibility," Rosko said.

Custom designed for artists, the home features waterfront views maximized by walls of windows. Credit: Rise Media

Built in 2006, the house was custom designed for the homeowner, who is an artist, Braun said. Because of that, lighting and waterfront views are maximized throughout the home with walls of windows and glass doors.

"You’re cooking breakfast and looking out over the water," Rosko said. "And there are first-floor and second-floor views. It’s pretty rare to have that; you don’t usually have that kind of elevation. It has a wide-open feeling."

The kitchen. Credit: Rise Media

A bonus room above the two-car garage can be used as an art studio, and includes a private deck and full bathroom. Other notable features include a built-in espresso bar, multiple dishwashers, walk-in closets and gas fireplaces in the primary bedrooms.

The beach and nature trails are close to the property, along with entry to Fort Pond Bay down the street.

"That’s a very big factor in a lot of people’s purchases: How do I access the water directly," Rosko said.

The property is served by the Montauk Public School District.