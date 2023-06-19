Buying in Hampton Bays: Waterfront living, more affordable homes
THE SCOOP Once known as the town where the workers for the Hamptons lived, Hampton Bays is coming into its own as a resort area — and home prices are beginning to reflect it.
Like many waterfront communities, smaller homes are getting snapped up and renovated or rebuilt. New condominium complexes are popping up, and Main Street is getting ready for a revitalization, with shopping, restaurants and housing units.
"It is a waterfront community," said Antonia Bottero, an agent with Compass Greater NY LLC. "It has the most waterfront restaurants in the Hamptons. But it is still affordable."
The train ride — just over two hours from Penn Station — makes it an easy trip from Manhattan, Bottero said.
"It's a good time to buy," said Christine Taylor, President of Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce. "We have more waterfront access for public use and more public parks, [than other East End towns]." About 100 additional boat slips have been added at the town marina, as well, she said.
Nestled between Southampton and Westhampton, and stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to Shinnecock Bay, Hampton Bays has about 125 homes for sale, with an average price of $999,000 in April 2023, according to realtor.com, ranging from $400,000 to $3.5 million for larger homes on the bay. Hampton Bays School District, with an enrollment of 2,000 students, has three schools.
The community has many marinas and parks, and a burgeoning restaurant scene.
Hampton Bays was called "Good Ground" until 1922. In the early 1700s, the landmark Canoe Place Inn was named for the spot Native Americans would leave their canoes for fishing and hunting. During the American Revolution, Colonists built Fort Lookout on the high ground along was Shinnecock Canal to have views of Peconic and Shinnecock bays before the British took control of the fort.
Sometime in the late 19th Century, the name was changed to Hampton Bays to entice summer visits.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are currently 13 condos, priced between $339,000 and $1.76 million, and two co-ops, priced at $619,000 and $449,000.
SALE PRICES Between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, there were 161 home sales with a median sale price of $785,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $357,000 and the high was $5.925 million. During that period a year earlier there were 254 home sales with a median sale price of $750,000. The price range was $240,000 to $3.35 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Southampton
Area 12.94 square miles
ZIP code 11946
Population 16,546
Median age 43.3
Median household income $103,513
Median home value $750,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Hampton Bays $450
School districts, graduation rates Hampton Bays (93.6%), Riverhead (79.2%)
Parks Ponquogue Beach, Good Ground Park
Libraries Hampton Bays, Riverhead
Hospitals Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center
Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
ON THE MARKET
$2.799 million
A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Contemporary on Canoe Place Road has been completely renovated. The 3,230-square-foot home has winter water views, an eat-in kitchen with butler’s pantry, white oak floors throughout, two fireplaces and an 18x38-foot gunite pool with a stone patio and pergola. Annual taxes are $9,246. Ralph DeRosa, Island View Properties LLC, 631-996-4345.
$1.55 million
Built last year, this 1,774-square-foot contemporary townhouse has three-bedrooms, 2½ baths and is on a canal that leads to Shinnecock Bay. The end-unit home has an open floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs that share a large bathroom and an ensuite with a bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The community has a pool. HOA monthly fees are $858. Annual taxes are $3,306. Antonio Bottero, Compass Greater NY LLC, 631-500-5125.
$699,000
Located north of Sunrise Highway, this two-bedroom, one-bath ranch is close to restaurants and a short walk to East Landing Beach. Built in 1978, the 900-square-foot home has central air, a fireplace with exposed brick and a large backyard on more than a quarter-acre of property. Annual taxes are $4,200. James Hogan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-288-6244.
RECENTLY SOLD
$2.763 million
Corwin Ln.
Style Two Story
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 4½
Built 2008
Lot size 0.97 acre
Taxes $27,151
+/- List price -$112,500
Days on market 88
$950,000
Ludlow Ln.
Style Exp. Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1963
Lot size 0.35 acre
Taxes $8,513
+/- List price -$45,000
Days on market 106
$485,000
Shell Rd.
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 1
Built 1957
Lot size 0.09 acre
Taxes $3,132
+/- List price -$14,000
Days on market 122
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 59
Price range $339,000 to $3.595 million
Tax range $2,035 to $29,916