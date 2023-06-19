Buying in Hampton Bays: Waterfront living, more affordable homes

THE SCOOP Once known as the town where the workers for the Hamptons lived, Hampton Bays is coming into its own as a resort area — and home prices are beginning to reflect it.

Like many waterfront communities, smaller homes are getting snapped up and renovated or rebuilt. New condominium complexes are popping up, and Main Street is getting ready for a revitalization, with shopping, restaurants and housing units.

"It is a waterfront community," said Antonia Bottero, an agent with Compass Greater NY LLC. "It has the most waterfront restaurants in the Hamptons. But it is still affordable."

The train ride — just over two hours from Penn Station — makes it an easy trip from Manhattan, Bottero said.

"It's a good time to buy," said Christine Taylor, President of Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce. "We have more waterfront access for public use and more public parks, [than other East End towns]." About 100 additional boat slips have been added at the town marina, as well, she said.

Hampton Bays has many marinas and parks, and a burgeoning restaurant scene. Credit: John Roca

Businesses along West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. Credit: John Roca

Nestled between Southampton and Westhampton, and stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to Shinnecock Bay, Hampton Bays has about 125 homes for sale, with an average price of $999,000 in April 2023, according to realtor.com, ranging from $400,000 to $3.5 million for larger homes on the bay. Hampton Bays School District, with an enrollment of 2,000 students, has three schools.

The community has many marinas and parks, and a burgeoning restaurant scene.

Hampton Bays was called "Good Ground" until 1922. In the early 1700s, the landmark Canoe Place Inn was named for the spot Native Americans would leave their canoes for fishing and hunting. During the American Revolution, Colonists built Fort Lookout on the high ground along was Shinnecock Canal to have views of Peconic and Shinnecock bays before the British took control of the fort.

Sometime in the late 19th Century, the name was changed to Hampton Bays to entice summer visits.

People relax on beach at the foot of Bay Street in Hampton Bays. Credit: John Roca

The beach overlooks Shinnecock Bay off Bay Avenue East in Hampton Bays. Credit: John Roca

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are currently 13 condos, priced between $339,000 and $1.76 million, and two co-ops, priced at $619,000 and $449,000.

SALE PRICES Between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, there were 161 home sales with a median sale price of $785,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $357,000 and the high was $5.925 million. During that period a year earlier there were 254 home sales with a median sale price of $750,000. The price range was $240,000 to $3.35 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Southampton

Area 12.94 square miles

ZIP code 11946

Population 16,546

Median age 43.3

Median household income $103,513

Median home value $750,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Hampton Bays $450

School districts, graduation rates Hampton Bays (93.6%), Riverhead (79.2%)

Parks Ponquogue Beach, Good Ground Park

Libraries Hampton Bays, Riverhead

Hospitals Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$2.799 million

This $2.799 million contemporary in Hampton Bays contains 3,230 square feet. Credit: Richard Taverna

A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Contemporary on Canoe Place Road has been completely renovated. The 3,230-square-foot home has winter water views, an eat-in kitchen with butler’s pantry, white oak floors throughout, two fireplaces and an 18x38-foot gunite pool with a stone patio and pergola. Annual taxes are $9,246. Ralph DeRosa, Island View Properties LLC, 631-996-4345.

$1.55 million

This $1.55 million townhouse in Hampton Bays is on a canal that leads to Shinnecock Bay. Credit: Antonio Bottero

Built last year, this 1,774-square-foot contemporary townhouse has three-bedrooms, 2½ baths and is on a canal that leads to Shinnecock Bay. The end-unit home has an open floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs that share a large bathroom and an ensuite with a bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The community has a pool. HOA monthly fees are $858. Annual taxes are $3,306. Antonio Bottero, Compass Greater NY LLC, 631-500-5125.

$699,000

This $699,000 ranch in Hampton Bays sits on more than a quarter-acre of property. Credit: VHT Photography

Located north of Sunrise Highway, this two-bedroom, one-bath ranch is close to restaurants and a short walk to East Landing Beach. Built in 1978, the 900-square-foot home has central air, a fireplace with exposed brick and a large backyard on more than a quarter-acre of property. Annual taxes are $4,200. James Hogan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-288-6244.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.763 million

Corwin Ln.

Style Two Story

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4½

Built 2008

Lot size 0.97 acre

Taxes $27,151

+/- List price -$112,500

Days on market 88

$950,000

Ludlow Ln.

Style Exp. Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1963

Lot size 0.35 acre

Taxes $8,513

+/- List price -$45,000

Days on market 106

$485,000

Shell Rd.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1957

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $3,132

+/- List price -$14,000

Days on market 122

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 59

Price range $339,000 to $3.595 million

Tax range $2,035 to $29,916