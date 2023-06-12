Buying in Stony Brook: University's home draws homebuyers with historic charm

THE SCOOP Boasting a renowned research institution, a three-building museum complex and the circa 1751 Three Village Inn, Stony Brook exudes Old World charm and abundant history.

From candlelit home tours during Christmas to haunted walks through the Grist Mill for Halloween, Stony Brook has a truly quaint small village feel, notes Kate Works of Compass.

"Stony Brook feels like a vacation town while still being so close to anything one might need," Works said.

A trustee of the Three Village Historical Society and agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, Holly Brainard grew up and still lives in the hamlet, now in a home built in 1919.

"There's very much a sense of a Norman Rockwell-type feel to it," Brainard said. "I think people really appreciate and are drawn to that."

As a former shipbuilding area, Stony Brook has many homes that belonged to ship captains, with most of the historic homes, like the circa 1660 Hawkins Homestead — the oldest in the hamlet — on the northern end and Levitt homes toward the south, noted Brainard.

The Jazz Loft, located in the heart of Stony Brook, is a museum featuring jazz memorabilia and a venue that hosts live jazz and cabaret shows. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Stony Brook Harbor is a favorite for locals to fish and walk along the water. Credit: John Paraskevas

A couple takes in the view of Stony Brook Harbor from the Stony Brook Village Green. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Settled around 1660, the hamlet was named "Wopowog," which translates to "land at the narrows," by the Setalcott Indians. In 1699, Adam Smith — son of Smithtown founder Richard "Bull" Smith — built the first grist mill in the hamlet, which was destroyed in a storm. Replacing the original, a "newer" grist mill, built in 1751, still works today and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1807, the post office was established in the hamlet of Stoney Brook, and the current spelling became official in 1884.

The Colonial-style Stony Brook Village Center provides a variety of shopping and dining spots. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Businesses along Route 25A near the Stony Brook LIRR station. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Having summered in the area, Ward Melville, founder of Thom McAn shoes, helped put Stony Brook on the map in the early 1940s, transforming its downtrodden downtown from a sad fishing village to a desirable destination, with a crescent-shaped business district on a two-acre village green at its center.

In 1956, Melville donated 480 acres of land to build a state university at Stony Brook, which is now a sprawling 1,100 acres. He also funded the Museums at Stony Brook and saved many historic homes.

Today, homebuyers in Stony Brook will find mostly Capes, ranches and Colonials, with prices ranging from $550,000 to $1.269 million for a large Colonial with 4 to 5 bedrooms on a big plot of land with a pool.

Homes along Mosshill Place in Stony Brook’s "M" Section development/ Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Homes along Malverne Lane. Typical home styles in Stony Brook include Capes, ranches and Colonials. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, priced at $325,000.

SALE PRICES Between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, there were 166 home sales with a median sale price of $630,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $348,000 and the high was $1.3 million. During that period a year earlier there were 187 home sales with a median sale price of $588,000. The price range was $400,000 to $1.77 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 5.82 square miles

ZIP code 11790

Population 12,048

Median age 45.5

Median household income $129,625

Median home value $588,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Stony Brook $365

School district, graduation rate Three Village (97.3%)

Parks Forsythe Meadow County Park, Avalon Nature Preserve

Library Emma S. Clark Memorial Library

Hospital Stony Brook University Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 3D, 60, 69, 76

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1.269 million

This $1.269 million home in Stony Brook was built in 2002. Credit: Long Island Real Estate Photography

Built in 2002, this 3,957-square-foot postmodern Colonial features four bedrooms and 2½ baths. It has a wraparound porch, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with two ovens and gas range, and a full finished basement with three walk-in closets. The 0.3-acre fenced-in property has a full-house generator and attached three-car garage. Taxes are $19,837. Joseph Blaney, Century 21 Icon, 631-476-7600.

$1.099 million

This $1.099 million home is in Stony Brook's historic district. Credit: VHT Studios

Located in the village’s historic district, this circa 1925 4,500-square-foot Colonial has 5½ bedrooms, 5½ baths, hardwood floors, a living room with built-ins, a sunroom and bonus upstairs den. The 0.75-acre property, which overlooks the creek, has a picket fence and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $23,568. Kate Works, COMPASS, 631-629-7719.

$650,000

This $650,000 Stony Brook home sits on 0.37 acre. Credit: Jump Visual Photography/Andrea Licoste

This 2,750-square-foot expanded ranch has a wood-paneled kitchen with breakfast bar, and hardwood and carpeted floors. The fenced-in 0.37-acre lot has a brick patio and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $16,804. Jo Ann Boettcher, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-422-7510.

RECENTLY SOLD

$910,000

Midfield St.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4

Built 2016

Lot size 1.18 acres

Taxes $24,006

+/- List price -$138,000

Days on market 113

$670,000

Blueberry Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1967

Lot size 0.34 acre

Taxes $14,899

+/- List price -$19,999

Days on market 106

$348,000

Strathmore Gate Dr.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1971

Lot size 0.03 acre

Taxes $7,791

+/- List price -$15,999

Days on market 77

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 28

Price range $325,000 to $1.269 million

Tax range $4,792 to $31,198