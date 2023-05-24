Hempstead Dutch Colonial on market for $649,000

A Dutch Colonial in Hempstead is on the market for $649,000.

The 1,765-square-foot home on Hilbert Street has three bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms.

"The home exudes this warmth and pride in ownership," said listing agent Alexa Nicolette, of Signature Premier Properties. "It’s just extremely well-maintained and loved, so you feel that warmth really the moment you walk in the door."

Built in the 1920s, the home has retained its "old-world charm," Nicolette said; but renovations completed over the past decade have modernized the property. Among completed projects is an updated kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances.

"It’s got a really nice flow from the formal dining room into the kitchen, but also into the living spaces," Nicolete said. "The main floor, you can really be a part of everything when you’re entertaining — you’re not isolated from one room to the next."

Built in the 1920s, the home has retained its "old-world charm," the listing agent said. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

Also on the first floor are an office, sunroom and wood-burning fireplace. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. A third-story walk-up attic is currently used for storage, but could be converted for alternative use, Nicolette said.

"It’s got a whimsy to it," she said of the attic.

The home has a detached two-car garage and a full basement downstairs. The house is heated by oil; the stove, oven and dryer are fueled by natural gas.

Outside, there are a fenced-in backyard and in-ground sprinkler system; but the greenery is not limited to the back of the house.

"There’s a lot of beautiful tree cover out front, which creates a lot of privacy on that street, which is really nice," Nicolete said. "You have this feeling of isolation, while you’re not necessarily completely set back but it does have a really secluded and private feel."

The address falls within the Hempstead Union Free School District. Annual taxes total $20,271.