Renovated 1910 Inwood home with boat parking lists for $775,000

This Inwood home is on the market for $775,000.

By Rachel Weiss

A historic home in Inwood that underwent a full interior renovation is now on the market for $775,000. The annual property taxes are $7,151.

Sitting on a 0.11-acre lot, the house stands at 1,271 square feet on Jeanette Avenue. It was built in 1910. Its rehabilitation took place four years ago, said listing agent Pablo Cuevas of The Corcoran Group. He is co-listing the property with Laura Gonzalez and Rocco Rishudeo.

"It looks like a brand new house from the inside," said Cuevas.

The house contains four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Every room, along with the plumbing and electricity, was renovated — with the exception of the previously finished basement, said Cuevas. There are cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the house, plus a metal roof.

The 1,271-square-foot home was built in 1910 and renovated four...

"Whoever buys this property doesn’t have to do one thing inside, except maybe paint it to their taste," he said.

The property includes a spacious backyard and driveway, which can fit two cars. There is also enough room to park a boat, Cuevas said. The front porch has ample space for seating, as well.

The Inwood Long Island Rail Road station is 2/5 of a mile away from the house.

The kitchen.

"You might live there without having a car, which is usually a need and requirement to have on Long Island," Cuevas said.

The property is served by the Lawrence Union Free School District.

