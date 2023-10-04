Lake Ronkonkoma home with taxes under $4,000 on market

Mint green shingles dress a ranch-style house on Lake Ronkonkoma's Smith Road. A detached garage, set behind the main structure, is dressed to match.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on a 0.12-acre lot is on the market for $399,990. Annual taxes total $3,969.

"It's the perfect starter home for somebody who's literally just looking to move in and drop their bags, and doesn't want to rent but wants to keep a similar monthly mortgage payment," said listing agent Amanda Palmeri, of Signature Premier Properties. "There's something very quaint about it."

The home was built in 1930, according to property records. Modern-day updates, completed in recent years, include a renovated galley kitchen, a new boiler, new windows and a new roof, Palmeri said.

The kitchen. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

"All of the major ticket items that somebody would need to do when they move into a house for the first time — a roof, a boiler — all of those things are brand new," she said.

Downstairs, there is a partial, unfinished basement. The home is warmed by oil and baseboard heating and cooled by wall unit.

The address falls within the Sachem Central School District and the lot is across from Sachem High School North.

"It's very tranquil, it's private," Palmeri said of the property. "Even though it is technically on a busy road."