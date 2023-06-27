1910 Huntington home with custom kitchen, antique stained glass for sale

A historic home with updated features in Huntington is now on the market for $819,000. The annual property taxes are $10,009.

Located on Mechanic Street, the three-story home is just a quarter-mile away from the restaurants and businesses of Main Street. It was built in 1910, and renovated within the last 15 years, said listing agent John Glennon of Realty Connect USA. That includes the exterior, such as the roof, siding and gutters, plus the kitchen and bathrooms.

But the front door, exterior trim and some interior molding are original and have remained intact, Glennon said. The current homeowners adored its history.

"The homeowners put their personal touch on the home," Glennon noted. "They love antiques and they found an antique piece of stained glass in a Huntington shop when they first moved into the area. They had professionally installed in the foyer, so that’s a really nice piece in the house."

The foyer features an antique piece of stained glass the owners found in a Huntington shop. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

The house includes three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. It sits on a 0.12-acre lot. The third floor is a finished attic with three rooms, which can be used for storage, Glennon said. The ceilings on the first floor are approximately nine feet tall.

The property also has a garage, and an elevated screened-in porch on the back of the house. "You feel like you’re in a tree house," Glennon said.

The ceilings on the first floor are approximately nine feet tall, the listing agent said. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

But the room that most prospective buyers have been attracted to is the kitchen, he said. It was custom-designed during the renovation.

"There’s nice custom cabinetry built in, and the top half is glass," Glennon said. "And below there’s about 12 drawers. The owners really maximized the space, but it still feels open and airy."

The property is served by the Huntington Union Free School District.