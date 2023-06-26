Buying in Lakeview: Rich history includes MLK visit, Revolutionary War

Lakeview has a rich history — the first blood in the Revolutionary War was spilled there and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stopped there in 1965 to join the fight against segregated schools.

Activism has been a cornerstone of the hamlet, said Lisa Ortiz, 38, a day care owner and longtime resident who co-founded the Lakeview Civic Association.

"Although we’re not a village, we have found a way to have some very powerful representation, advocates for different things in ensuring we’re receiving our fair share of resources," she said.

Currently, Woodfield Road is undergoing a $6.2 million streetscape and traffic safety project. The county funding, obtained by Nassau Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury), came after maintenance hole covers created traffic problems, prompting the county to level the road and launch the wider project.

"Lakeview has always been a desirable destination for families seeking a diverse community with tremendous heart and a strong tradition of civic engagement," Bynoe said. "Anyone who is seeking to establish their roots in a community with great schools, ample green space, beautiful parks nearby and easy access to the LIRR would be well served by taking a close look at this historic hamlet."

Lakeview Public Library was once the site of Woodfield Road School. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Buyers are attracted to the hamlet because they want their children to go to Malverne or West Hempstead schools, said Christopher Bacchus, associate broker and manager of Douglas Elliman Real Estate office in New Hyde Park.

Lakeview residents don’t pay village taxes, he said, and the homes are more affordable than those in the neighboring communities.

"It has been a bread and butter price for first-time homebuyers," Bacchus said.

In June 1776, a failed plot to kidnap and kill Gen. George Washington led patriots to the swamps to arrest loyalists. A historical marker notes the skirmish at what is now the Tanglewood Preserve.

Centuries later, Dr. King walked from Woodfield Road School, whose students were Black, to a Malverne school, whose students were white, to call for integration.

Eventually, the hamlet’s students went to Malverne, leading Woodfield to close and remain empty for decades.

Locals gather at the Harold Walker Memorial Park to celebrate year-end holidays. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

But 20 years ago, the school became the new home for Lakeview Public Library. It hosts a summer kickoff party in honor of the late Diana Walker, a library clerk who was a backbone of the community.

Ortiz called Walker "a hometown hero" for making sure those in need had shelter and food and established a relationship with a local hardware store to repair bicycles for people who could not afford to pay.

At year-end holidays, people gather at the Harold Walker Memorial Park, a Hempstead Town park with a pool, to light a Christmas tree that was about 5 feet tall when planted a few years ago and has grown to about 7 feet

"We give back a lot to the community," Ortiz said.

Homes along Columbia Avenue and Langdon Boulevard. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Homes along Langdon Boulevard and Cornell Avenue. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 1 square mile

ZIP code 11552

Population 6,064

Median age 33.4

Median household income $150,245

Monthly LIRR ticket from Lakeview $243

School districts, graduation rates Malverne (97%), West Hempstead (93.3%)

Parks Tanglewood Preserve, Hempstead Lake State Park

Libraries Lakeview, West Hempstead

Hospitals Mercy Hospital, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream

Transit NICE Bus Routes 4, 4x, 15, 32

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$949,999

This $949,999 high ranch has five bedrooms. Credit: EXP Realty

Built in 1989, this 3,000-square-foot house is on a cul-de-sac and has a large fenced-in yard, solar panels, eat-in kitchen, pantry and garage. It has four baths and five bedrooms, including one that can be guest quarters because it is a little separate from the others. The home also has a vaulted ceiling, skylight, brick-faced fireplace and central air conditioning. Taxes are $16,231. Jennifer Tucker, EXP Reality, 516-361-2568.

$669,000

This high ranch in Lakeview was built in 1962. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Built in 1962, this high ranch features a new roof and siding, a two-car garage and refinished hardwood floors. The first level has a bedroom, half-bath and family room. The upper floor has three bedrooms and living space, including a formal dining room and full bath. The property sits on 0.14 acre. Taxes are $11,128. Jean Alix Numa, Douglas Elliman Real Estate 516-510-8390.

$499,000

This Cape in Lakeview is less than two blocks from Harold Walker Memorial Park. Credit: Douglas Elliman

Less than two blocks from Harold Walker Memorial Park, this 1936 Cape has been almost entirely remodeled this year with contemporary finishes. It has an open-floor plan with new kitchen and a first-floor en suite bedroom. The 984 square feet of livable space includes two upstairs bedrooms and two full, updated bathrooms. The basement is not finished. Taxes are $9,902. Christopher Bacchus, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-315-8618.

RECENTLY SOLD

$780,000

Orlando Ave.

Style Split level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1954

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $15,005

+/- List price -$69,999

Days on market 117

$620,000

Manor Rd.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1936

Lot size 0.2 acre

Taxes $11,035

+/- List price +$70,100

Days on market 63

$435,000

Chaplain Ave.

Style Split level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1956

Lot size 0.16 acre

Taxes $12,357

+/- List price -$74,000

Days on market 105