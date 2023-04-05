199-year-old Setauket home on the market for $1.1 million

A historic home in Setauket is on the market for $1,095,000. The annual property taxes are $22,805.

The house was built in 1824 on Lake Street. At 3,500 square feet, it contains three stories, five bedrooms and two bathrooms (plus three half bathrooms). The house sits on two acres and borders Mill Pond.

A three-story accessory apartment was added to the property in 1990. But several original features have remained intact as a nod to its significant history, including a crescent-shaped stained glass window, front door and the staircase on the main level, said listing agent Peter Lunde of Coldwell Banker American Homes. He and his wife, Elizabeth Lunde, are also the homeowners.

Elizabeth Lunde’s parents bought the home in 1966, and the family has lived in it ever since, Peter said.

"In the basement, you can see all of the original stone foundation," Elizabeth said. "And the chimney from the dining room is exposed in the kitchen."

But the kitchen also contains stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

"We have some modern amenities but also have a lot of historical features in the house, as well," said Peter.

Outside, the backyard features a bluestone patio and pathway, with a fire pit. There’s also a barn, formerly used as a chapel by Elizabeth’s mother, a United Methodist minister.

Although the home has been included in the Three Village Historical Society house tour, it is not listed on any historic registers, Elizabeth noted.

The house would be ideal for a multi-generational family, Peter said, since there are "two of everything," including two kitchens, laundry rooms and separate heating systems.

"And it would be great for somebody who wants to live in an old house and would enjoy it and appreciate it," Elizabeth added.

The property is served by the Three Village Central School District. The house is also less than a mile away from the Frank Melville Memorial Park and the Emma S. Clark Memorial Library.