Long Beach West End home on double lot lists for $1.9 million
A contemporary Long Beach home with a roof deck is on the market for $1.9 million. Annual taxes total $18,059.
Built in 2020 on a double lot, the five-bedroom house has three full bathrooms on the same floor as the sleeping quarters and ½ bath on the floor below.
"It’s a really unique space," said listing agent Jennifer McConnell, of Berkshire Hathaway. The sellers bought the home as a new build. "For the West End, it really is one-of-a-kind to have that double lot and have it be so, so big."
Separate sets of sliding doors in the kitchen and living room each lead to a second-story terrace, which overlooks an enclosed backyard. McConnell described the terrace as "indoor-outdoor unified space" and the backyard as "its own little bubble."
Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a private balcony and a walk-in closet.
The home is heated by natural gas and has radiant heated floors in all areas, including the garage. There is a fireplace in the living room, and the kitchen has "tons of counter space" and a large island.
Among other amenities are central air conditioning, an outdoor shower and a roof deck equipped with a hot tub hookup.
The Michigan Street address, which falls within the Long Beach school district, is in walking distance of bars and restaurants of the West End.