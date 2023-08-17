1920s stucco home in Merrick on market for $749,000

Enrobed in white stucco, a flat-roofed home echoes the architectural style of the Spanish villa. Paths of brick pavers lead to the front door and to a one-car garage.

"When I first walked into the house, I felt as if I’m back in Europe," said Vishal Vij, a real estate agent who lived in Germany before moving to America.

Vij has listed the one-story Merrick home for $749,000 through Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Annual taxes total $15,528.

Located on a 0.14-acre lot on Wynsum Avenue, the 1,900-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 1929, the home's original features include wood floors and stained-glass window accents, according to Vij.

There are a formal dining room, fireplace accented by blue mosaic tiles and a renovated kitchen. The house is warmed by oil and baseboard heating and cooled by wall unit.

"The only thing done for selling is new paint outside and new paint inside the house, and of course the new kitchen," Vij said.

Downstairs, a semi-finished basement includes a laundry hookup, a recreational room and a kitchenette.

"The people who lived in this house, they were here for almost 50 years," Vij said. The sellers are in their 90s and have relocated to be closer to their son, he added. "It’s a very peaceful neighborhood."

The address falls within the Merrick Union Free School District and Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District.

