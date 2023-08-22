$699,000 Southold farmhouse overlooks 10 acres of farm

An updated farmhouse in Southold is on the market for $699,000. The annual property taxes are $5,812.

The kitchen, bathroom and floors were redone last year, said listing agent Sheri Winter Parker of The Corcoran Group. But the year the house was built is unknown.

"It looks to us like it could definitely be the 1800s, or it could even be a little older," she said. "But it’s not even on the property records."

Even with the updates, its historic roots are still evident in its wood paneling, exposed brick in the bathroom and the rustic sunroom located in the back of the house.

"The charm is still there," Parker said. "They just made it modern."

The home hangs onto its historic roots with details like a rustic sunroom in the back of the house. Credit: Corcoran

Located on Jacobs Lane, the house contains two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 0.23-acre lot and stands at 1,295 square feet. The farmhouse overlooks 10 acres of land that have been sold and will not be developed any further for houses, said Parker.

The property also includes an unfinished basement and one garage space. It is a mile from Goose Creek Beach, and a mile and a half to Cedar Beach County Park. The hamlet of Southold and some horse trails are also nearby, said Parker.

The kitchen, bathroom and floors were redone last year, said the listing agent. Credit: Corcoran

But the farmhouse offers its own oasis, she noted.

"It’s super peaceful," Parker said. "When you’re in the back in the sunroom, looking out into this open space, it’s just so pretty. And you know that view will never change."

The property is served by the Southold Union Free School District.