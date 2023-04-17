Lindsay Lohan enjoys baby shower with family and friends

Long Island-raised actor Lindsay Lohan has celebrated her upcoming motherhood with a baby shower.

In a flurry of weekend posts on Instagram Stories, where uploads cycle out after 24 hours, the "Mean Girls" star, 36, along with friends and family showcased moments from the event. Lohan in mid-March had announced that she and her husband of about a year, banker Bader Shammas, with whom she lives in Dubai, were expecting their first child together.

"Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be @lindsaylohan," posted celebrity stylist, "Ladies of London" reality-TV star and jewelry and eyewear designer Juliet Angus, herself a mother of two, with a photo of herself and Lohan that the actor reposted.

Lohan directly posted an Instagram Stories photo of herself in an orange tank top, sitting with her model-singer sister, Aliana, and their mother, Dina Lohan, at a large wooden table topped with a cake and other food. A sticker above read "Take the time to smile." A separate photo showed Lindsay and Aliana, with a sticker reading "Sisters" above them.

Lindsay Lohan's friend Samantha "Sami" Pariente, a fashion-industry figure whose ventures have included Bridgehampton's Brow Atelier, posted a photo of herself with the two sisters and wrote, "16 years and nearly 3 babies later … it's still us." While Pariente is the mother of a young daughter, Teigen Pariente, Aliana Lohan does not have a child. Another Lohan sibling, Michael Lohan Jr., and his wife Nina Ginsberg Lohan, have a nearly 2-year-old daughter, Isabel Scarlet Lohan.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The final Lohan sibling, model Dakota Lohan, on his own Instagram Stories posted a black-and-white photo of himself with his arm draped around Shammas, writing, "Ma brother for life."

The star, who recently filmed the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy "Irish Wish," had announced in July that she and Shammas, 33, had married, later specifying the wedding took place in April. Shammas, according to his since-removed LinkedIn account, was an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse at the time, based in Dubai, the largest city in the small Arabian peninsula nation of the United Arab Emirates. Lindsay Lohan, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, has lived in Dubai for several years.