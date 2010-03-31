People mag: Jesse James gets professional help

Jesse James reportedly is seeking professional help to deal with "personal issues" after a cheating scandal that has put his nearly five-year marriage to Sandra Bullock on the line.

His representative told People magazine in a statement Tuesday that James "realized that this time was crucial to help himself, help his family and help save his marriage."

The representative did not specify the type of treatment facility.

Meanwhile, Bullock is seeking a divorce. RadarOnline.com has quoted an anonymous "source close to the couple" who claims, "She's had enough. She's ending the marriage."

This comes after a steady stream of women have followed tattooed stripper Michelle "Bombshell" McGee in alleging they had affairs with James, 40. Since McGee's claim first surfaced on March 17 - followed shortly afterward by James' vaguely worded public apology, which did not mention her by name - allegations arose from another tattooed stripper, Melissa Smith; L.A. fetish model and photographer Brigitte Daguerre; and an unnamed fourth woman represented by famed feminist attorney Gloria Allred.

In related news, an unnamed representative for Bullock, 45, told People.com that, "There are no plans, nor have there ever been any plans, for Sandra Bullock to adopt any of Jesse James' children" - Chandler, 15, and Jesse Jr., 12, from his first marriage, to Karla James; and Sunny, 6, with his second wife, adult-film star Janine Lindemulder, who has been living in an Oregon halfway house since February.

The British newspaper The Mirror, however, had claimed Sunday Bullock told attorney John Chamblee to fight for visitation or joint custody with her stepdaughter, and never mentioned adoption.

And that would seem to be OK with the since-remarried Lindemulder, who's scheduled to be released on Sept. 7. She told TMZ.com, "Sunny loves Sandy and vice versa. She's welcome to be a part of every aspect of Sunny's life," adding, "She has taken care of our daughter as if she was her own . . . she sacrificed much . . . and I will forever be indebted to her for that."

In any event, an impending divorce makes moot James' odd claim to a California Highway Patrol, during a traffic stop, that he was driving to Arizona, where he would somehow save his marriage. TMZ said Tuesday that "law enforcement sources" told the tabloid site CHiPs had stopped James' black Mercedes four days ago for not having a front license plate. That reportedly led to James' talking about his marital woes for 15 minutes with the officer, who let him go with a warning.

With AP