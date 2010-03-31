Reports: Jesse James checks into clinic for sex rehab

Jesse James has joined a growing celebrity club: He's apparently checked himself into a clinic to overcome his sex addiction.

"Jesse checked himself into a treatment facility to deal with personal issues," his rep said in a statement to People magazine. "He realized that this time was crucial to help himself, help his family and help save his marriage."

TMZ.com first reported that the estranged husband of Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock had checked into an Arizona clinic. James had told a California Highway Patrol officer Friday, during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the state border, that he was driving to Arizona to try to save his nearly five-year marriage.

TMZ identified the facility as Sierra Tucson, where a therapist said James, 40, was there and undergoing treatment. The center, near Tucson, cares for a multitude of psychiatric issues, with a program for sexual and trauma recovery that treats "individuals suffering from sexual addiction / compulsivity (including Internet addiction)."

Bullock, 45, had spent some time there doing research for her 2000 movie "28 Days," in which her character, an alcoholic, was given a choice between rehab or jail. The facility has a credit as "advisor (drug and alcohol rehab)" on the film.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The star, who won a best actress Academy Award last month for "The Blind Side," has not been seen publicly since the infidelity allegations arose shortly afterward.

Joel Voorhies, Bullock's close friend and longtime costumer, told Us magazine that the marital crisis "is probably one of the most devastating pieces of information she's ever gotten."

James' reputation hasn't been helped by a 2004 photo that Us published Wednesday of James posing in a World War II-style German military cap, placing two fingers above his lips to mimic a Hitler mustache and giving a "Heil, Hitler" salute.

An anonymous insider told Us that James was merely clowning around, and that, "He had a stepmom whose father lost family in the [Nazi concentration] camps, and they'd talk about it growing up. Jesse's not a white supremacist."