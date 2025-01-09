Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Tour' coming to UBS Arena in July

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour is getting ready to make a stop on Long Island. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer will take the stage of the UBS Arena at Belmont Park on July 23, his first concert at the Elmont venue since October 2023.

UBS is one of many arenas for the bestselling recording artist's tour, which kicks off June 4 in Greenville, South Carolina, and wraps up Oct. 10 in Hollywood, Florida. No word yet on who will open for Stapleton at UBS, but Brittney Spencer, Nikki Lane, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Maggie Rose, Grace Potter, and The War & Treaty are on the rotating roster of special guests.

Tickets for the Long Island show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at ticketmaster.com. In addition, there are two presales from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday on Ticketmaster and livenation.com (with the access code OCTAVE).

Over the past 10 years, Stapleton has become one of the most celebrated performers in the world of country music. Last year, he won three CMA Awards — single of the year and song of the year for his hit "White Horse" and male vocalist of the year. In addition, he's racked up 10 Grammy Awards.