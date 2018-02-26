‘Murphy Brown’ cast members returning for reboot

Candice Bergen won’t be the only familiar face back on the beat in CBS’ updated reboot of the newsroom-set sitcom “Murphy Brown.” Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud will all be returning in their original roles, CBS announced Monday.

Ford will again play Corky Sherwood, the perky former Miss America who Brown had a hard time taking seriously as a journalist. Regalbuto returns as Frank Fontana, an investigative reporter and Brown’s best friend. Shaud will reprise his role as Miles Silverberg, the neurotic producer of the TV newsmagazine “FYI,” who often got skewered by Brown’s razor-sharp tongue.

Charles Kimbrough, who played veteran news anchor Jim Dial, will not be back on the series. Producers are planning to produce an episode featuring a guest appearance by the 81-year-old actor.

Robert Pastorelli, who played Eldin the house painter, died in 2004, while Pat Corley, who played Phil the bar owner, died in 2006.

“Murphy Brown,” which ran on CBS from 1988 to 1998, won two Emmys for outstanding comedy series, and Bergen earned five for outstanding comedy actress.