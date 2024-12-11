Glen Cove-raised singer Shye placed second as this season of NBC's "The Voice" wrapped Tuesday night, with fellow Team Michael Bublé member Sofronio Vasquez taking top honors.

"Congrats @sofroniovasquez I love you winnaaaaa," Shye wrote shortly afterward on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. In a second post she added, "Y’all I ... wanted 2nd place so bad[.] I am so ... happy right now you don’t even understand."

Third place went to another teen, Sydney Sterlace, of Team Gwen Stefani, while Danny Joseph, of Team Reba McEntire, came in fourth and Jeremy Beloate, of Team Snoop Dogg, placed fifth.

Shye’s silver-medal finish capped a journey that began with her audition song, "Superman (It's Not Easy)," on the Oct. 8 episode, earning a four-chair turn by the show’s coaches — the "Voice" equivalent of a grand slam home run. Proceeding through the various rounds, Shye’s effort culminated with Joan Osborne's "One of Us" and Harry Styles’ "Falling" on Monday, which was night one of the show's two-night finale.

Tuesday, Shye and five-time Grammy Award winning crooner Bublé performed a duet of composer C. Carson Parks’ "Somethin’ Stupid," a 1967 hit for Frank Sinatra and daughter Nancy Sinatra. "I always thought it was such a sweet thing watching [the father and daughter] sing it together," Bublé, 49, explained of his choice. "And I just thought that I could just be connected with you on something that’s so sweet."

Just before the winner was announced, Bublé told his protégé, "These are not the last words. No matter what happens, these are just one of the many words that you and I are going to share going into a future together while I watch you make beautiful music ... You have something so special. And I couldn't be happier for you in this moment."

Shye, born Madison Roberts, attended Landing Elementary School, Robert Finley Middle School and Glen Cove High School, earning singing honors and starring in school productions of "In the Heights," "Miss Saigon" and other musicals. In her senior year she transferred to the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, when her family relocated to that city, and graduated this year.

Named multiple years to the Nassau Music Educators Association’s roster of All-County musicians, Shye additionally won the Hauppauge-based LGBT Network’s annual LGBT Got Big Talent competition in 2022.