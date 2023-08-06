Miso-glazed salmon recipe

A few weeks ago, I shared a recipe for miso fettuccine with you. As promised, here's another recipe that uses the tub of miso you now own. Experiment by adding miso to other dishes, giving a savory depth. The salty fermented flavor of miso works best when combined with a touch of sweet, a little fat (usually from oil or butter) and/or a little heat. In this recipe, honey and rich salmon do just that — and you can always add a teaspoon or two of Asian chili garlic sauce for subtle heat.

Caramelized Miso-Glazed Salmon

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons miso

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce, if desired

4 6-ounce salmon filets

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Whisk the honey, miso, soy sauce, rice vinegar and optional chili garlic sauce if desired, until well-combined.

2. Season the salmon with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the salmon, skin side up, and cook until it is a deep golden color, about 6 to 7 minutes. Turn the fish over, reduce the heat to low and spoon the glaze over the top. (Much will slide off into the pan.) Cook 2 minutes, or until the fish is nearly cooked through. Spoon the (now somewhat thickened) glaze from the pan over the fish, and cook until the glaze coats the fish, about 1 minute more. Drizzle the sauce remaining in the pan over the fish just before serving.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS