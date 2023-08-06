Miso-glazed salmon recipe
A few weeks ago, I shared a recipe for miso fettuccine with you. As promised, here's another recipe that uses the tub of miso you now own. Experiment by adding miso to other dishes, giving a savory depth. The salty fermented flavor of miso works best when combined with a touch of sweet, a little fat (usually from oil or butter) and/or a little heat. In this recipe, honey and rich salmon do just that — and you can always add a teaspoon or two of Asian chili garlic sauce for subtle heat.
Caramelized Miso-Glazed Salmon
¼ cup honey
2 tablespoons miso
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce, if desired
4 6-ounce salmon filets
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1. Whisk the honey, miso, soy sauce, rice vinegar and optional chili garlic sauce if desired, until well-combined.
2. Season the salmon with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the salmon, skin side up, and cook until it is a deep golden color, about 6 to 7 minutes. Turn the fish over, reduce the heat to low and spoon the glaze over the top. (Much will slide off into the pan.) Cook 2 minutes, or until the fish is nearly cooked through. Spoon the (now somewhat thickened) glaze from the pan over the fish, and cook until the glaze coats the fish, about 1 minute more. Drizzle the sauce remaining in the pan over the fish just before serving.
MAKES 4 SERVINGS