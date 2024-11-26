Black Friday discounts at Long Island toy stores

Visitors from near and far will walk around Babylon village on Black Friday shopping and participating in the post-Thanksgiving tradition of deal hunting.

At Argyle Toys on Grove Place, customers will be greeted by sales, holiday décor and the store’s Elf on a Shelf, known as Cupcake. "Little ones are invited to grab a Christmas list and go around the store adding items to their wish list," says the store’s co-owner, Teresa Striker, 38, of Babylon. "Once they are done, they put their list in Santa's mailbox and Cupcake the Elf will fly it to the North Pole."

Shoppers on the East End will experience a similar sense of holiday spirit and discounts at Stevenson’s Toys & Games in Southampton and East Hampton. Customers will spot the hottest toys, old favorites and holiday decorations in the display window.

It's "wonderfully busy" and families often spend the day exploring the nearby shops and eateries on Black Friday, says owner Roy Stevenson, 69, of Southampton.

Stevenson’s Toys & Games and Argyle Toys, are among several local toy stores offering Black Friday discounts.

"Small businesses are what makes a town or village special. Shopping locally keeps that business thriving. Every dollar you spend at a small business matters," says Striker.

Making purchases from local businesses is a "meaningful way to shop, especially during the holidays," says Michelle Pascucci, 47, of Port Washington, owner of Learning Express Toys of Port Washington.

20% off entire store: Learning Express Toys of Port Washington

61 Shore Rd., Port Washington

Julia Trinko, left, of Port Washington, gets help from store owner Michelle Pascucci at Learning Express Toys and Gifts in Port Washington. Credit: Linda Rosier

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL The shop sells educational and developmental toys, puzzles, building blocks, science kits, art supplies, play food, dolls, ride-on toys, board games and children's books. Nab 20% off any item on Nov. 29; 10-30% off storewide on Nov. 30.

HOT ITEMS Magna-Tiles for ages 3 and older; Air Toobz for ages 6 and older; Calico Critters for ages 3 and older; science kits for ages 8 and older and classic board games for all ages.

MORE INFO 516-266-1030, learningexpress.com/port

5-15% off and hidden deals: Argyle Toys

10 Grove Pl., Babylon

Dom Bacchi, of West Islip, shops with his 13-month-old son, Robbie, at Argyle Toys in Babylon. Credit: Barry Sloan

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL The shop will be running a "surprise sale" Nov. 29 and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, where customers get to choose a jingle bell and be surprised with 5% to 15% off their order. Christmas pickles will also be hidden around the store for customers to find surprise deals. The shop specializes in toys that "inspire true play, imagination, family time, curiosity, learning and more," Striker says. "You'll find wooden, Montessori, classic board games, sensory-specific, learning and hands-on options."

HOT ITEMS AirToobz for ages 3-8; Tonie Box and Tonies for newborns to 9-year-olds; Space Magna-Tiles for ages 3 and older; BIG LCR Left Center Right; Kawaii Slime for ages 6-14; Slackers Sky Board LED Underglow for ages 8 to 15; Magneti'Book by Janod for ages 2-7.

MORE INFO 631-314-4553, argyletoys.com

10% off online orders: Stevenson's Toys & Games

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton; 66 Newtown Lane, Suite C, East Hampton

Roy Stevenson, who has owned Stevenson's Toys and Games since 2001, at his Jobs Lane store in Southampton. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Customers who make a purchase at either store on Black Friday will receive a code which can be redeemed for a 10% discount on an order they place online from Dec. 1-Dec. 24, up to a maximum discount of $50.

"We carry toys that have stood the test of time," says Stevenson. "Shoppers will find Toy Hall of Fame games like Scrabble, Monopoly, Clue, Candyland and Risk. We also carry new, trendy games like Codenames, Hitster and Priorities."

HOT ITEMS Lego products; Jellycat plush; Corolle dolls and Faber-Castell arts and crafts; Make it Cute play house for ages 2 to 5; Air Toobz from Fat Brain Toys for ages 3 to 7; KAI Artificial Intelligence Robot for ages 10 and older; Kids First Biology Lab for ages 8 and older and Discovery Telescope for ages 6 and older.

MORE INFO Southampton: 631-283-2111; East Hampton: 631-527-7222, stevensonstoys.com

20% off holiday items: Kidz Toys

38 Gardiners Ave., Levittown

Find games and plushies at Kidz Toys in Levittown. Credit: Kidz Toys / Juliana Leo

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL The shop is offering 20% off all holiday items including a Santa cookie plate, Elf on the Shelf dolls, animals, accessories, Christmas plushies, Christmas arts and crafts kits, Christmas stickers and books, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

Shoppers will also find sensory toys, education games, arts and crafts, pretend play, magnetic play, plushies, books, dolls, dinosaurs and science kits. When shopping in the toy store, "even the grown-ups find something special from their childhood," says owner Christina Anassis, 44, of Levittown.

HOT ITEMS Magnetic Tiles for ages 3-9; pretend play Fat Brain Toys doctor set and bakery set for ages 2-7; Ms. Rachel dolls and accessories for ages 2-5; Tonka Trucks for ages 3-9; Fishin Frenzy for ages 3 and older; NeeDoh Fidgets for ages 5 and older; Swiftie merchandise; Pokemon trading card kits for ages 7 and older.

MORE INFO 516-342-1390, mykidztoys.com

Discounts on hot toys: Fun Stuff Toys

3639 Merrick Rd., Seaford

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Special deals online while supplies last throughout the holiday season: Air Toobz ($159.99) on sale for $139.99; Calico Critters Sweet Raspberry Home ($39.99) on sale for $19.99; Schleich Volcano Expedition Base Camp ($99.99) on sale for $59.99; 50% off Playmobil.

The shop stocks toys for children of various ages, from babies through teens. Categories include puzzles, games, Lego products, educational toys, sensory play, art supplies and board games.

HOT ITEMS Lego sets, crafts, sports toys and science toys.

MORE INFO 516-409-8697, fstoys.com