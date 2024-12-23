New Year's Eve 2024 concerts, comedy shows and events on Long Island
Get off the couch and shake off the holiday haze. Don’t let this New Year’s Eve pass you by as there’s plenty to do throughout Nassau and Suffolk for all ages. Here are some choices.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale
Get ready for some hoops with alley-oops as basketball entertainers the Harlem Globetrotters take over Nassau Coliseum for an afternoon game against the Washington Generals at 1 p.m.
COST $48.80-$602.70
MORE INFO 516-654-8203, nassaucoliseum.com
NEW YEAR’S LAUGHIN’ EVE
34 W. Main St., Babylon
Yuk it up with a quartet of comedy at the Argyle Theatre featuring Maria Walsh ("America’s Naughtiest Mommy"), Carla Ulbrich (SiriusXM Radio), Mike Keegan (Mohegan Sun) and Richie Byrne (Comedy Central) at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
"New Year’s Eve is kind of like the Super Bowl for comedians. It’s a big night that’s filled with excitement," says Keegan, of East Meadow. "People come for some entertainment, a few drinks and then get home by the ball drop."
COST $76-$79
MORE INFO 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com
ANTHONY RODIA
76 Main St., Westhampton Beach
Stand-up comedian Anthony Rodia, of Franklin Square, brings his "Totally Relatable Tour" to the stage at 7 p.m. at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.
"Long Islanders treat me like I’m home. It’s very welcoming and the energy is always high," says Rodia. "You’ve got to bring it when you play Long Island. They are ready to laugh but they will also let you know if you are not funny."
COST $64-$92
MORE INFO 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
THE JAZZ LOFT
275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook
Head out to the village of Stony Brook where The Jazz Loft is bringing back its "New Year’s Eve Extravaganza" after a five-year absence at 7 and 10 p.m. The evening will consist of a six-piece jazz band featuring singer Melanie Marod and includes an open bar with wine, beer and champagne.
"We will be doing classic traditional jazz-pop tunes mixing in some dance music like Motown and ’50s hits to add a little upbeat fun," says president and founder Thomas Manuel. "We encourage people to dress up. The entire Loft is decorated to the hilt."
COST $75 per person
MORE INFO 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org
70s ROCK PARADE
214 Marcy Ave., Riverhead
Enjoy two sets of rock anthems from Rod Stewart, Three Dog Night, The Who, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and more at Riverhead Polish Hall with 70s Rock Parade at 7:30 p.m.
"We promote dancing. About 95% of our set is danceable material," says drummer Stephen Stewart. " ‘Maggie May’ is our most requested song, but ‘Joy to the World’ is the one that gets the crowd singing."
COST $125 per person (includes live music, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, dessert, beer/wine plus a champagne toast at midnight)
MORE INFO 631-727-9200, riverheadpolishhall.net
BILLY JOEL
2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont
When The Piano Man takes the stage at UBS Arena in Elmont at 9:30 p.m., it will mark his first show in the metropolitan area after his 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden and before he shares the bill with Stevie Nicks at MetLife Stadium this summer.
COST $382.90-$731
MORE INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com
THE NEW YORK BEE GEES
370 New York Ave., Huntington
Watch the disco ball spin above the stage as the New York Bee Gees headline The Paramount with a Donna Summer tribute by Crystal Stark and an opening set from Radio Flashback at 10 p.m.
"We start with a trio of Bee Gees hits ‘Night Fever,’ ‘More Than a Woman’ and ‘Tragedy’ delivering lots of energy up front," says NYBG lead singer Peter Mazzeo. "The crowd comes dressed up and super hyped to celebrate. There’s a lot of friendship and camaraderie between the audience and ourselves. Many of them have been with us since the beginning."
COST $38.75-$97.65
MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
THE SUFFOLK 54 NEW YEAR’S EVE
118 E. Main St., Riverhead
Put on your boogie shoes and get ready to move as That 70's Band plays two 90-minute sets of powerhouse disco classics plus a live simulcast from Times Square on the big screen at midnight with noisemakers, party favors and confetti starting 10 p.m. at The Suffolk.
"The dance floor is packed from the first note we play until we all go home," says saxophonist Stephen Interrante. "There’s no use of tracks. We are a fully live 10-piece band. Everything down to a cowbell or tambourine is all played live."
COST $86-$136
MORE INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
HELLO BROOKLYN
161 Main St., Amagansett
Catch a late night set from Hello Brooklyn at Stephen Talkhouse. Watch this five-piece band tackle pop-rock covers ranging from the '60s to the present at 10 p.m.
"We play everything from The Beatles’ ‘Twist & Shout’ to Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ " says lead singer Liz Regan. "I’m super energetic and never stop moving. That’s what I expect from my audience members."
COST $50 per person
MORE INFO 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com