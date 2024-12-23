New Year's Eve 2024 concerts, comedy shows and events on Long Island

Get off the couch and shake off the holiday haze. Don’t let this New Year’s Eve pass you by as there’s plenty to do throughout Nassau and Suffolk for all ages. Here are some choices.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale

Get ready for some hoops with alley-oops as basketball entertainers the Harlem Globetrotters take over Nassau Coliseum for an afternoon game against the Washington Generals at 1 p.m.

COST $48.80-$602.70

MORE INFO 516-654-8203, nassaucoliseum.com

NEW YEAR’S LAUGHIN’ EVE

34 W. Main St., Babylon

Comedian Mike Keegan of East Meadow will be part of New Year's Laughin' Eve at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon. Credit: Carla Oakerson

Yuk it up with a quartet of comedy at the Argyle Theatre featuring Maria Walsh ("America’s Naughtiest Mommy"), Carla Ulbrich (SiriusXM Radio), Mike Keegan (Mohegan Sun) and Richie Byrne (Comedy Central) at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

"New Year’s Eve is kind of like the Super Bowl for comedians. It’s a big night that’s filled with excitement," says Keegan, of East Meadow. "People come for some entertainment, a few drinks and then get home by the ball drop."

COST $76-$79

MORE INFO 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com

ANTHONY RODIA

76 Main St., Westhampton Beach

Stand-up comedian Anthony Rodia, of Franklin Square, brings his "Totally Relatable Tour" to the stage at 7 p.m. at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

"Long Islanders treat me like I’m home. It’s very welcoming and the energy is always high," says Rodia. "You’ve got to bring it when you play Long Island. They are ready to laugh but they will also let you know if you are not funny."

COST $64-$92

MORE INFO 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

THE JAZZ LOFT

275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook

Thomas Manuel, president and founder of The Jazz Loft, performs during the venue's open jam session on June 26. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Head out to the village of Stony Brook where The Jazz Loft is bringing back its "New Year’s Eve Extravaganza" after a five-year absence at 7 and 10 p.m. The evening will consist of a six-piece jazz band featuring singer Melanie Marod and includes an open bar with wine, beer and champagne.

"We will be doing classic traditional jazz-pop tunes mixing in some dance music like Motown and ’50s hits to add a little upbeat fun," says president and founder Thomas Manuel. "We encourage people to dress up. The entire Loft is decorated to the hilt."

COST $75 per person

MORE INFO 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

70s ROCK PARADE

214 Marcy Ave., Riverhead

The band 70s Rock Parade will headline Riverhead Polish Hall on New Year's Eve. Credit: Diane Tucci

Enjoy two sets of rock anthems from Rod Stewart, Three Dog Night, The Who, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and more at Riverhead Polish Hall with 70s Rock Parade at 7:30 p.m.

"We promote dancing. About 95% of our set is danceable material," says drummer Stephen Stewart. " ‘Maggie May’ is our most requested song, but ‘Joy to the World’ is the one that gets the crowd singing."

COST $125 per person (includes live music, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, dessert, beer/wine plus a champagne toast at midnight)

MORE INFO 631-727-9200, riverheadpolishhall.net

BILLY JOEL

2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont

Billy Joel performs at Nassau Coliseum in April 2017. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

When The Piano Man takes the stage at UBS Arena in Elmont at 9:30 p.m., it will mark his first show in the metropolitan area after his 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden and before he shares the bill with Stevie Nicks at MetLife Stadium this summer.

COST $382.90-$731

MORE INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

THE NEW YORK BEE GEES

370 New York Ave., Huntington

The New York Bee Gees will headline The Paramount in Huntington on New Year's Eve. Credit: Wayne Herrschaft

Watch the disco ball spin above the stage as the New York Bee Gees headline The Paramount with a Donna Summer tribute by Crystal Stark and an opening set from Radio Flashback at 10 p.m.

"We start with a trio of Bee Gees hits ‘Night Fever,’ ‘More Than a Woman’ and ‘Tragedy’ delivering lots of energy up front," says NYBG lead singer Peter Mazzeo. "The crowd comes dressed up and super hyped to celebrate. There’s a lot of friendship and camaraderie between the audience and ourselves. Many of them have been with us since the beginning."

COST $38.75-$97.65

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

THE SUFFOLK 54 NEW YEAR’S EVE

118 E. Main St., Riverhead

Put on your boogie shoes and get ready to move as That 70's Band plays two 90-minute sets of powerhouse disco classics plus a live simulcast from Times Square on the big screen at midnight with noisemakers, party favors and confetti starting 10 p.m. at The Suffolk.

"The dance floor is packed from the first note we play until we all go home," says saxophonist Stephen Interrante. "There’s no use of tracks. We are a fully live 10-piece band. Everything down to a cowbell or tambourine is all played live."

COST $86-$136

MORE INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

HELLO BROOKLYN

161 Main St., Amagansett

Liz Regan brings Hello Brooklyn to Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on New Year's Eve. Credit: Elysa Maria Photography

Catch a late night set from Hello Brooklyn at Stephen Talkhouse. Watch this five-piece band tackle pop-rock covers ranging from the '60s to the present at 10 p.m.

"We play everything from The Beatles’ ‘Twist & Shout’ to Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ " says lead singer Liz Regan. "I’m super energetic and never stop moving. That’s what I expect from my audience members."

COST $50 per person

MORE INFO 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com