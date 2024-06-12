Outdoor movie schedule 2024: Eisenhower Park, Movies at Long Beach, more
Stroll into a park or onto a beach an evening this summer and chances are you'll find an event worth sticking around for. Long Island neighborhoods are hosting outdoor movies, some of the drive-in variety, where you can set up on a picnic blanket or sit in the trunk of your car to catch a flick. Come with a plan for how you'll handle snacks and drinks (some screenings include a la carte services from food vendors). All movies listed are free and open to Nassau and Suffolk residents unless otherwise noted. Weather may alter the schedule.
NASSAU COUNTY “CLOSE TO HOME TUESDAYS” MOVIES
Cedar Creek Park
July 9: “Encanto”
July 23: “Soul”
Aug. 6: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
Aug. 20: “Grease”
MORE INFO All movies are at dusk. 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford.
North Woodmere Park
July 16: “Luca”
July 30: “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory”
Aug. 13: “Cars”
Aug. 27: “The Wizard of Oz”
MORE INFO All movies are at dusk. 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., Valley Stream. nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201
NORTH HEMPSTEAD WEDNESDAY MOVIES IN THE PARK
July 9 at 8:45 p.m.: “Barbie,” Clark Gardens, 193 I U Willets Rd., Albertson
July 23: at 8:45 p.m.: “Elemental,” Charles J. Fuschillo Park, 200 Carle Rd., Carle Place
July 30 at 8:30 p.m.: “Trolls Band Together,” John D. Caemmerer Park, 165 Wentworth Ave., Albertson
Aug. 13 at 8:15 p.m.: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Whitney Pond Park, 133 Valley Rd., Manhasset
Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.: “Wish,” Martin Bunky Reid Park, Broadway and Urban avenues, Westbury
COST Parking fees may apply
MORE INFO northhempsteadny.gov
MOVIE NIGHTS AT LAKESIDE THEATRE AT EISENHOWER PARK
July 10: “Migration”
July 17: “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
July 24: “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”
July 31: “Trolls Band Together”
Aug. 7: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Aug. 14: “Wish”
Aug. 21: “Barbie”
Aug. 28: “Wonka”
MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow; nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY'S MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT
July 11: “Wish,” Marjorie R. Post Community Park, 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa
July 18: “Migration,” Ellsworth W. Allen Park, 45 Motor Ave., Farmingdale
July 25: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, 175 Washington Ave., Plainview
Aug. 1: “Trolls Band Together,” Harry Tappen Beach, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing
Aug. 8: “Scoob!,” Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury
MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. No seating before 6 p.m. Pre-movie activities (character meet and greets, inflatables, food for purchase and games) begin at 6 p.m., oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-7925.
MOVIES AT LONG BEACH
July 20: “Aquaman 2,” Riverside Boulevard Beach
Aug. 10: “Trolls Band Together," Lincoln Boulevard Beach
Aug. 24: “Barbie,” Grant Boulevard Beach
Sept. 6: “Jaws,” Edwards Boulevard Beach
MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. Bring blanket or chair, longbeachny.gov/movies, 516-705-7414
TOWN OF ISLIP MOVIES IN THE PARK
July 1: "Pocahontas," Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville
July 8: "Lilo & Stitch," Casamento Park, 101 Muncey Rd., West Islip
July 15: "Migration," Ronkonkoma Beach Park, Ronkonkoma
July 20: "Muppet Treasure Island," Atlantique Beach, 10 Shore Walk, Atlantique
July 22: "The Bee Movie," Brookwood Hall, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip
July 29: "Night At the Museum," Gull Haven Golf Course, 1 Gulfhaven Dr., Central Islip
Aug. 5: "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook
Aug. 10: "Luca," Atlantique Beach, 10 Shore Walk, Atlantique
Aug. 12: "Miracle," Casamento Park, 101 Muncey Rd., West Islip
Aug. 19: "The Little Mermaid," Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville
MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., islipny.gov, 631-224-5430.
TOWN OF BABYLON OUTDOOR MOVIES
July 15: "Lilo & Stitch," rain date: July 16
July 22: "Star Trek, The Empire Strikes Back," rain date: July 23
July 29: "The Parent Trap," rain date: July 30
Aug. 5: "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets," rain date: Aug. 6
MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road in Copiague; townofbabylon.com, 631-893-2100.
EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE OUTDOOR MOVIES
July 17: "Jurassic Park," Herrick Park, 67 Newton Lane, East Hampton
July 24: "Singin' in the Rain," Herrick Park, 67 Newton Lane, East Hampton
July 31: "Moana,“ Main Beach, 101 Ocean Ave., East Hampton
Aug. 7: "The Never Ending Story," Herrick Park, 67 Newton Lane, East Hampton
Aug. 21: "Jaws,” Main Beach, 101 Ocean Ave., East Hampton
COST Free with a RSVP on website; $50 for reserved front row square
MORE INFO Movies start at 8:30 p.m. hamptonsfilmfest.org