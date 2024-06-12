Outdoor movie schedule 2024: Eisenhower Park,  Movies at Long Beach, more

Stroll into a park or onto a beach an evening this summer and chances are you'll find an event worth sticking around for. Long Island neighborhoods are hosting outdoor movies, some of the drive-in variety, where you can set up on a picnic blanket or sit in the trunk of your car to catch a flick. Come with a plan for how you'll handle snacks and drinks (some screenings include a la carte services from food vendors). All movies listed are free and open to Nassau and Suffolk residents unless otherwise noted. Weather may alter the schedule.

NASSAU COUNTY “CLOSE TO HOME TUESDAYS” MOVIES

Cedar Creek Park

July 9: “Encanto”

July 23: “Soul”

Aug. 6: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Aug. 20: “Grease”

Sign up for the Points East Newsletter Don't miss a minute out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MORE INFO All movies are at dusk. 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford.

North Woodmere Park

July 16: “Luca”

July 30: “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory”

Aug. 13: “Cars”

Aug. 27: “The Wizard of Oz”

MORE INFO All movies are at dusk. 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., Valley Stream. nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201

NORTH HEMPSTEAD WEDNESDAY MOVIES IN THE PARK

July 9 at 8:45 p.m.: “Barbie,” Clark Gardens, 193 I U Willets Rd., Albertson

July 23: at 8:45 p.m.: “Elemental,” Charles J. Fuschillo Park, 200 Carle Rd., Carle Place

July 30 at 8:30 p.m.: “Trolls Band Together,” John D. Caemmerer Park, 165 Wentworth Ave., Albertson

Aug. 13 at 8:15 p.m.: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Whitney Pond Park, 133 Valley Rd., Manhasset

Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.: “Wish,” Martin Bunky Reid Park, Broadway and Urban avenues, Westbury

COST Parking fees may apply

MORE INFO northhempsteadny.gov

MOVIE NIGHTS AT LAKESIDE THEATRE AT EISENHOWER PARK

July 10: “Migration”

July 17: “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

July 24: “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

July 31: “Trolls Band Together”

Aug. 7: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Aug. 14: “Wish”

Aug. 21: “Barbie”

Aug. 28: “Wonka”

MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow; nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY'S MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT

July 11: “Wish,” Marjorie R. Post Community Park, 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa

July 18: “Migration,” Ellsworth W. Allen Park, 45 Motor Ave., Farmingdale

July 25: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, 175 Washington Ave., Plainview

Aug. 1: “Trolls Band Together,” Harry Tappen Beach, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing

Aug. 8: “Scoob!,” Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury

MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. No seating before 6 p.m. Pre-movie activities (character meet and greets, inflatables, food for purchase and games) begin at 6 p.m., oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-7925.

MOVIES AT LONG BEACH

July 20: “Aquaman 2,” Riverside Boulevard Beach

Aug. 10: “Trolls Band Together," Lincoln Boulevard Beach

Aug. 24: “Barbie,” Grant Boulevard Beach

Sept. 6: “Jaws,” Edwards Boulevard Beach

MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. Bring blanket or chair, longbeachny.gov/movies, 516-705-7414

TOWN OF ISLIP MOVIES IN THE PARK

July 1: "Pocahontas," Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville

July 8: "Lilo & Stitch," Casamento Park, 101 Muncey Rd., West Islip

July 15: "Migration," Ronkonkoma Beach Park, Ronkonkoma

July 20: "Muppet Treasure Island," Atlantique Beach, 10 Shore Walk, Atlantique

July 22: "The Bee Movie," Brookwood Hall, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip

July 29: "Night At the Museum," Gull Haven Golf Course, 1 Gulfhaven Dr., Central Islip

Aug. 5: "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook

Aug. 10: "Luca," Atlantique Beach, 10 Shore Walk, Atlantique

Aug. 12: "Miracle," Casamento Park, 101 Muncey Rd., West Islip

Aug. 19: "The Little Mermaid," Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville

MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., islipny.gov, 631-224-5430.

TOWN OF BABYLON OUTDOOR MOVIES

July 15: "Lilo & Stitch," rain date: July 16

July 22: "Star Trek, The Empire Strikes Back," rain date: July 23

July 29: "The Parent Trap," rain date: July 30

Aug. 5: "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets," rain date: Aug. 6

MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk. Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road in Copiague; townofbabylon.com, 631-893-2100.

EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE OUTDOOR MOVIES

July 17: "Jurassic Park," Herrick Park, 67 Newton Lane, East Hampton

July 24: "Singin' in the Rain," Herrick Park, 67 Newton Lane, East Hampton

July 31: "Moana,“ Main Beach, 101 Ocean Ave., East Hampton

Aug. 7: "The Never Ending Story," Herrick Park, 67 Newton Lane, East Hampton

Aug. 21: "Jaws,” Main Beach, 101 Ocean Ave., East Hampton

COST Free with a RSVP on website; $50 for reserved front row square

MORE INFO Movies start at 8:30 p.m. hamptonsfilmfest.org