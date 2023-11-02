10 runs and walks happening this November on Long Island

Lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement: fall walks, runs and turkey trots have begun. Whether for exercise, to celebrate the life of a loved one who died or to raise money for a good cause, seasonal races have become a Long Island family tradition.

Elizabeth Einhart of East Meadow has participated in the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County 5K in East Meadow for the past five years in honor of her late sister Theresa Russo, who attended school at the association in Roosevelt before she died in 1991.

“I am not a runner, but the mission of CP Nassau is so important to me personally," Einhart, 40, says, adding that her team raised more than $7,000 while participating in last year's race. Such races encourage people of all abilities to come out and join the fun — runners or not — year after year.

Sari McConnell, 52, who lives in San Francisco’s Bay Area, returns to Port Washington where she grew up each Thanksgiving to celebrate the holiday and join in the Five Mile Run. Her first race was in 1987, and she has participated almost every year since she was in high school. The race has become a family.

“My three kids have all been in it since they were born, even when I was pregnant with them," she says of her children now ages 11, 18 and 20. They fly in as part of a homecoming that McConnell says also includes her brother and his family, who live in New Hampshire. To her, it feels like a great way to earn the meal. "We all love reconnecting with our hometown community in this way. We still have deep ties and now our kids do too,” she says.

Here are some of the runs, walks and trots to join:

Nov. 5: Fallback Half Marathon and 5K

Heckscher State Park field 4, East Islip

The 5K run/walk and half-marathon is hosted by Elite Feats and benefits the Never Stop Running Foundation, a nonprofit that supports athletic and charitable events within communities. Race starts at 8 a.m.

Cost $33 5K run/walk, $65 half-marathon when reserved in advance

More info 1 Heckscher State Pkwy; Register at elitefeats.com.

Nov. 10: Patriot & Unity 5K Run/Walk

Mitchel Field Stadium, Uniondale

Hosted by Long Island High School Players Association, this 5K benefits the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families of fallen first responders. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.; race starts at 11 a.m.

Cost $35 when reserved in advance

More info 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd; Register at elitefeats.com.

Nov. 11: Long Island Run For Warriors

Belmont Lake State Park, West Babylon

This trail will be followed by participants of the Long Island Run for Warriors 5k Run/Walk, taking place at Belmont Lake State Park on Nov. 11, 2023. People participating in the Long Island Run for Warriors 5k Run/Walk, at Belmont Lake State Park. Credit: Hope For The Warriors

The 5K run/walk is hosted by and benefiting Hope For The Warriors which provides support for service members, veterans and military families (hopeforthewarriors.org). Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m.; race starts at 10 a.m.

Cost $25, $20 10 and younger

More info 625 Belmont Ave.; Register at elitefeats.com/23liwarriors.

Nov. 12: New York Cancer and Blood Specialist Nassau County Turkey Trot

Eisenhower Park, Field 1A, East Meadow

The trot features an adult 5K, youth 5K, jogging stroller 5K, youth 1K and.. benefits The INN, a Hempstead-based nonprofit that works to help the hungry and homeless. Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Cost Adult 5K: $41, youth 5K: $31, jogging stroller 5K: $41, youth 1K: $12

More info Merrick and Stewart avenues; Register at runsignup.com.

Nov. 12: The Dock Closing 3.3 Mile Race

Starts at the Montauk Post Office, Montauk

The 3.3-mile run/walk is hosted by the Dock Bar and Grill in Montauk and benefits the Montauk Food Pantry and the Montauk Community Senior Nutrition Center. Race starts at 11:30 a.m.

Cost $30, $35 day of race

More info 73 S. Euclid Ave.; Register at elitefeats.com.

Nov. 19: CP Nassau 5K Walk, Run, Roll, Stroll

Eisenhower Park, Field 2, East Meadow

A participant in the annual CP Nassau 5K Walk, Run, Roll, Stroll crosses the finish line. The 2023 event will take place on Nov. 19 at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. Credit: CP Nassau/Charlotte Feehan

The race is hosted by the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County and benefits the MOVE Program (Mobility Opportunities Via Education) at CP Nassau. Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Cost All participants are required to raise at least $200.

More info Merrick and Stewart avenues; Register at elitefeats.com.

Nov. 23: Blue Point Turkey Trot

Blue Point

Julie Wellems, 10, and Matthew Wellems, 7, both of Blue Point, pose by an inflatable turkey during the 2021 Blue Point Turkey Trot. Credit: Lauren Wellems

The 5K run, a 1.5-mile walk and a kids run is hosted by Kids Run Long Island (kidsrunlongisland.org) and benefits the Robert Burns Memorial Scholarship Fund and Inspire Together Long Island. Race starts at 9 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for kids fun run (ages 3 to 10).

Cost $23, kids fun run starts at $15

More info 302 Middle Rd.; Register at runsignup.com.

Nov. 23: Massapequa Turkey Trot

John Burns Park, Massapequa

Runners participate in the Massapequa Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Race on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Massapequa. Credit: Howard Schnapp

The event features at 5k run/walk and half-mile fun run benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and John Theissen Children's Foundation. Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Cost 5K: $28, fun run $10

More info 4990 Merrick Rd.; Register at elitefeats.com.

Nov. 23: Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Five Mile Run

Manorhaven Park, Port Washington

Port Washington resident Rachel Fox (center), pictured here in the 2009 Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Five Mile Run, has taken part in the event twenty times, and is slated to participate in her 21st run in 2023. Credit: Patricia Carbo

Open to walkers, joggers and runners, the event is co-hosted by the Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead and benefits 28 local charities. Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

A coming-together of the community is also what has stirred Port Washington resident Rachel Fox, 58, to run in the annual event 20 times. “So many families in our town have a tradition of participating,” she says. Her trot is truly turkey-powered, she admits. “When I run, all I think about is what I am eating afterward … actually all I think about all day is what I am going to be eating. That's why I run. I love to eat.”

Cost $40, under 21 is $25

More info Manorhaven Boulevard; Register at runsignup.com.

Nov. 23: NRSP Foundation Turkey Trot

Nissequogue River State Park, Kings Park

Runners, walkers, joggers and other participants take part in the 2019 Nissequogue River State Park Turkey Trot, held at Nissequogue River State Park in Kings Park. Credit: Dorothy Chanin

The 5k run/walk and 1K youth trot is hosted by the Nissequogue River State Park Foundation with proceeds going toward park enhancement. Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Cost $24 in advance, 1K youth trot (ages 12 and under): $10

More info 799 Saint Johnland Rd.; Register at elitefeats.com.

Nov. 4: Quintessential Experience 5K Walk/Run for Charity