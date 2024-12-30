Long Island weekend events: 10 things to do

If you're looking for things to do on Long Island, here are spots to explore and events to attend this weekend.

LUMINOCITY HOLIDAY FESTIVAL AT EISENHOWER PARK

This outdoor exhibit is an immersive, walk-through experience featuring lantern sculptures, which are illuminated from within. Sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3-5. Tickets start at $28.43 for a timed admission, purchase tickets online and at the door; Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, luminocityfestival.com.

LASER BILLIE EILISH AT THE VANDERBILT PLANETARIUM

See the singer's hits come to life during a laser light show, 9 to 9:55 p.m. Jan. 3. Tickets are $20; 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579.

COLD BEER ON A FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE PARAMOUNT

The concert features the music of Jimmy Kenny and The Pirate Beach Band in a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. Tickets start at $22.75; 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, 631-673-7300.

CHEESE FONDUE AT SANNINO VINEYARD

Join the Village Cheese Shop and enjoy cheese fondue with all the fixings along with a glass of wine, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3. Admission is $45; 15975 Country Rd. 48, Cutchogue, sanninovineyard.com, 631-734-8282.

SCIENCE SATURDAY AT LONG ISLAND SCIENCE CENTER

Take a polar plunge into the tundra and learn about the chilliest ecosystems, 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 4. $20 per student and includes workshop and museum admission, all children must be accompanied by an adult; $15 adult admission; 401 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead, sciencecenterli.org, 631-208-8000.

FAMILY SATURDAYS AT NASSAU COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART

Create your own masterpiece with art supplies, noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 4. The program is suitable for ages 2-14 with an adult companion, each adult must purchase a spot, registration required. Admission is $20 and includes museum admission; One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor, nassaumuseum.org, 516-484-9338.

SHILELAGH LAW AT MULCAHY'S

The show features Irish music, dancing and jigs at 8 p.m. Jan. 4. Tickets are $15; 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, mulcahyslongisland.com, 516-783-7500.

THE LOL PODCAST AT TILLES CENTER

Hosts Cash, Kate, Harper, Maverick and Kenzie take the stage with interactive games and fun topic discussions, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 4. Tickets start at $38.45; 720 Northern Blvd., Brookvill, tillescenter.org, 516-299-3100.

PUBLIC SKATE AT UBS ARENA

Glide on ice during a 90-minute skate session at Northwell presents The Park at UBS Arena, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and 6 p.m. Jan. 5. Tickets are $22.49; 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com, 516-460-8950.

HUNTINGTON WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Buy fresh produce grown by local farmers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Spirit of Huntington Art Center. Free; 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station, longislandfarmersmarkets.com.