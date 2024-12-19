The Argyle reopens in Babylon

The Argyle is back in Babylon with new owners and a spruced-up interior.

The restaurant originally opened in 2000 and closed in June after 24 years when previous owner Greg Bartolotta retired and his partner Bill Wolfe, stayed full-time at the duo’s other Babylon restaurant, Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar. The Argyle was acquired by Lily Flanagan's Restaurant Group, which also runs The Local, The Villager and Lily's in town as well as The Wharf in Oakdale and the Riverhead Brew House.

Co-owner Joe Flanagan said the restaurant reopened in late November following an interior renovation. "We refurbished the bar, cleaned from the ceiling down, reupholstered all the booths, new chairs, new tabletops, new low top chairs and really gave it a face-lift that was needed," he said.

The Argyle in Babylon reopened in late November under new ownership. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

The new menu skews more upscale, with expanded steak offerings such as a 10-ounce filet mignon ($58), 14-ounce skirt steak ($44) and 18-ounce bone-in rib eye ($65). Entrées include vegan and gluten-free cauliflower steak ($26), a balance of savory, sweet and crunchy served with eggplant caponata and grilled asparagus. Smaller plates range from a crabcake ($27) to meatballs ($20), plus soups like lobster bisque ($19) and salads ($17-$23).

Bringing The Argyle back to the village is a full-circle experience for Flanagan.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s an honor," Flanagan said. "I grew up in Babylon and used to come here and enjoy myself," he said. "It’s nice to be on the other side and giving people that experience."

The Argyle, 90 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-321-4900, theargylebabylon.com. Open Monday-Thursday 3 to 10 p.m., Friday-Sunday noon to 10 p.m. (bar hours until midnight and 1 a.m.).