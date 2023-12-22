Budget-friendly New Year's Eve events on Long Island

New Year’s Eve is a night to celebrate, but often it can get pretty expensive. You don’t need to break the bank to have fun. From free town ball drops to rockin' live performances that aren’t too costly, ring in 2024 at these local spots. All events are held Dec. 31 unless otherwise noted.

TOWN BALL DROPS AND RISES:

Patchogue Village’s 'Midnight on Main Street'

Intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue

Times Square in New York City is not the only place you can bring in the New Year. Patchogue offers their own version with a ball rise at "Patchogue midnight," near 9 p.m. Credit: Greater Patchogue Chamber of Com/Walter T. Petrule

DJ Charlie Lombardo will be performing throughout the bash while attendees score free noisemakers and party hats, 6 to 9 p.m. New this year are bounce houses for kids, games to play, a singalong session featuring songs from Disney's "Frozen." The ball will be revealed to the crowd at 8:45 p.m., and complete its climb at 9 p.m. with fireworks. Hot food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Cost Free

More info patchogue.com

Farmingdale Village NYE ball drop

Village Green, 361 Main St.

The pre-ball drop party kicks off on the Village Green (at the intersection of Main and Prospect streets), where heaters will be in place and live music by The Electric Dudes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Noisemakers, glow sticks and hot chocolate will be available for attendees. The ball lighting and countdown will start at 9 p.m.

Cost Free

More info farmingdalevillage.com

Village of Lindenhurst Centennial New Year's Eve ball drop

North Wellwood Avenue, Village Square

Representatives of the village of Lindenhurst hold the lighted ball prior to the community's first New Year's Eve ball drop held last year. Credit: Village of Lindenhurst/Ed Shin

The party kicks off at 7 p.m. with the passing out of free hats, glasses and noisemakers and live music by the Good Life band at Village Square Park (116 N. Wellwood Ave.). The ball drop will occur at 8:45 p.m., followed by a fireworks show. The ball used during last year’s drop will return for a second year; the sphere was manufactured by Chivvis Enterprises, a family-run company with Lindenhurst roots that’s been in business since 1922.

Cost Free

More info villageoflindenhurstny.gov

FAMILY-FUN: UNDER $50

New Year’s Eve parties at United Skates

1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

Enjoy dancing, pizza, skating and more at the Family New Year's Eve Party at United Skates of America. Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

The last day of 2023 kicks off at the “Noon Year’s Eve Party” from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event includes skate rental, noisemakers and a light rope necklace, visit from costume characters plus a slice of pizza and a small drink . From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Family New Year’s Eve Party features all-you-can-eat pizza, soda and chips, skate rental, a glow necklace and noisemakers.

Cost $20 per person for day party; $28 per person for night party

More info unitedskates.com, 516-795-5474

Walk at Heckscher State Park

1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip

Chris (left) and Sandy (right) Annunziato of Islip with their rescue dog Milo at Heckscher State Park in East Islip. Credit: Tom Lambui

Take a 4-mile leisure loop on a flat area with the Long Island Greenbelt Trail Conference at 11 a.m. Dec. 31. Meet in field 6 near the playground.

Cost Free admission and parking

More info ligreenbelt.org, 631-682-5133.

‘Countdown to 12! Riding into 2024’ at LICM

11 Davis Ave., Uniondale

The Long Island Children’s Museum is hosting a kid-friendly countdown to the New Year, but instead of midnight, the event kicks off at noon and includes confetti-flying ball drop (noon and 4 p.m.), dance party and crafts.

Cost $17 with all activities included; register in advance

More info licm.org, 516-224-5800

NYE Bash at CMEE

376 Bridgehampton Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

The children’s museum will host a New Year’s Eve Bash featuring noisemakers, open play, crafts, music, dancing and a confetti countdown with a disco ball drop, 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30.

Cost $5 per person for members, $25 for nonmembers (includes admission)

More info cmee.org, 631-537-8250

'Holiday Spectacular on Ice' at The Gateway

215 South Country Rd., Bellport

Nancy Kerrigan returns to Gateway Playhouse in Bellport for the “Holiday Spectacular on Ice.” Credit: Steven Sandick

U.S. figure skating champion Nancy Kerrigan headlines the event which also features singers and dancers at 7 p.m.

Cost Tickets start at $27

More info thegateway.org, 631-286-1133

Seal cruise in Freeport

111 Woodcleft Ave.

People look for seals on the Captain Lou Fleet seal watching cruise in Freeport. Credit: Corey Sipkin

See seals in their natural habitats on a two-hour Capt. Lou Fleet Great South Bay Cruise on the Atlantic Pearl at 10 a.m.

Cost Tickets are $39, $34 for ages 3-12

More info captloufleet.com, reserve at 516-623-5823

The All Star Family Party for NYE

96 Main Rd., Riverhead

Get your bowl on at The All Star’s New Year’s Eve party which includes unlimited bowling, shoe rental, food, soda, juice, party favors, sparkling cider or Champagne toast, face painter and balloon artist, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost $47.95 per adult, $34.95 per child

More info 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

NYE parties at Port Jeff Bowl

31 Chereb Ln., Port Jefferson Station

Family bowling parties run 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. ($25 per person) which includes party favors plus pizza, soda and free shoe rental. The sessions will each include music, colorful lights flash and a countdown to the New Year. Starting at 9 p.m. the alley’s final hours of 2023 will see its Lucky Strike Bar and Lounge open and serving adult beverages ($30 per person). Attendees at the late night party will get free shoe rental and party favors.

Cost $25 per person for family package; $30 per person for night package

More info 631-473-3300, portjeffbowl.com

Nutty Irishman NYE

323 Main St., Farmingdale

Lacy Terror and Chanel Loftin dance at the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale. Credit: /Brittainy Newman

DJ Ace and Nicolls Road will be the entertainment during this four-hour bas, 8 p.m. to midnight featuring a complimentary buffet, full open bar and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Cost $50 in advance, $60 at the door.

More info 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com

GO BOWLING, SEE A COMEDY SHOW AND MORE: UNDER $100

AMF WANTAGH LANES

1300 Wantagh Ave.

The bowling alley and arcade is offering two holiday packages. The NYE Family Package features two hours of unlimited bowling with shoes included. The menu includes pizza, chicken tenders, chips and salsa, French fries and unlimited soft drinks. The NYE Ball Drop package (select a time slot online) includes four hours of unlimited bowling with shoe rental included and a $5 arcade card for guests. The food menu features coconut shrimp, spring rolls, chicken tenders, unlimited soft drinks and a sparkling cider and Champagne toast, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost $29.99 per person for Family Package; $55.99 per person for NYE Ball Drop package

More info 516-781-1460, amf.com/location/amf-wantagh-lanes

New Year’s Eve with the New York Bee Gees at The Paramount

370 New York Ave., Huntington

Ring in 2024 with a lively show featuring the New York Bee Gees and special guests Shining Star (Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute), Donna Summer tribute performed by Jesse Wagner and Mark Bateman (70s, 80s and 90s hits) at 10 p.m. There will also be a free Champagne toast at midnight.

Cost Tickets starting at $45

More info 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

New Year's Eve on the Lanes at Bowlero Melville

895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville

People looking to roll strikes as the New Year rolls in can take advantage of a four-hour Ball Drop package that starts at $69.99 per person. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests get unlimited bowling and shoe rental and $5 arcade card for each guest. The specialty food menu items include wings, coconut shrimp, pepperoni flatbread, spicy chicken salad, tacos, unlimited soft drinks, pizza, Caesar salad plus a Champagne and sparkling cider toast at midnight. Families can also celebrate the new year with the NYE Family Package (select a time slot online) features two-hours of unlimited bowling and shoe rental and a food menu with pizza, chicken tenders, soft drinks, cookies, French fries and more.

Cost $69.99 per person for Ball Drop package; $39.99 per person for Family Package

More info 631-271-1180, bowlmor.com

New Year's Laughin' Eve

412 Main St., Port Jefferson

34 W. Main St., Babylon

Ring in 2024 with a comedy show at Theatre Three on Main Street in Port Jefferson. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

In conjunction with the Long Island Comedy Festival, ring in 2023 with some laughs when comedians Bryan McKenna, Maria Walsh and Chris Roach perform on stage at 6 and 8 p.m. at Theatre Three.

The Argyle Theatre shows will take begin at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., featuring comedians Kendra Cunningham, Chris Monty, John Ziegler and Eric Haft.

Cost Theatre Three tickets are $65; Argyle Theatre tickets are $76

More info Port Jefferson: 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com; Babylon: 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com

New Years Eve wine and chocolate pairing at Sannino Vineyard

15975 County Rte. 48, Cutchogue

Anthony Sannino, winemaker and owner of Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard in Peconic, second from left takes guests Debbie Cardile from Westhampton Beach, Sal and Patty Merola from Albany to the vineyard's barrel room as he explains the winemaking process. Credit: Randee Daddona

The session includes a three wine and chocolate pairings, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The winery will also feature live music from 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost Tickets are $50; register in advance

More info sanninovineyard.com, 631-734-8282

Hello Brooklyn at Stephen Talkhouse

161 Main St., Amagansett

The Hamptons hot spot will host live shows by Nancy Atlas Project at 7 p.m. followed by Hello Brooklyn at 10 p.m. that will include a countdown at midnight.

Cost Tickets start at $75

More info 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

NYE at Mulcahy’s

3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh

People dance to the music at a concert at Mulcahy's in Wantagh. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Guests attending this year’s bash get a three-hour open bar (mixed drinks and beer) and full buffet from 9 p.m. to midnight. Music will be provided by DJ Savage, DJ Frankie Sims and MC Neil Walsh.

Cost Tickets start at $81

More info 516-783-7500, muls.com