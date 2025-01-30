Long Island restaurants drawing in crowds with theme dinner nights

Atlantic Beach’s Beginnings restaurant transforms into an ethereal destination every Tuesday night during Starry Nights theme dinners.

The literary-inspired restaurant appears as if its straight out of a fairy tale with storybook pages hanging from the ceiling. Walking in, the scents of astrology-sign-named dishes — like Gemini surf and turf twin tacos with shrimp, grilled steak, avocado crema and pico de gallo — spark your appetite not only for the food but for the celestial experience of an astrology-themed dinner.

Staying on theme, a dark blue and gold tapestry with the sun and the moon hangs on the wall and lights twinkle from the ceiling. An astrologer is on-hand for psychic readings.

Themed dinners are just one way some Long Island eateries are weaving together food, pop culture and a memorable night out for guests. Beginnings Restaurant has been hosting weekly dinner theme nights for about seven years. Co-owner Keleigh Bivona said themes mix with menus which not only encompass pop culture but also have "a little something for everyone."

Blending food with pop culture

The Starry Nights menu deepens the otherworldly experience by teasing the senses with star-sign-named dishes and drinks, like the Libra grilled oysters ($24) and the Sagittarius boom boom shrimp poke bowl ($22). The Sagittarius drink, The Bonfire ($18), is a spectacle all its own. The bourbon, maple syrup and smoked bitters are flamed at the table for diners.

Cara McAuliffe, of Long Beach, attended the themed dinner with her parents, Anne and Joe McAuliffe. The trio agreed that their favorite part of the evening was the psychic reading.

Saggitarius cocktail, Libra Grilled Oysters and Gemini Surf and Turf tacos served during Starry Nights dinner with zodiac themed food and drinks at Beginnings. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Seated a few tables away, Dan Sullivan, of Long Beach, said he still talks about a memorable movie-themed dinner he attended two years ago at the eatery. "The meal went along with the movie script," he said. "There were four different phases of the movie — appetizer, main course, dessert — and each portion came out matching what was in the movie, and it was all really good and it was cool that I could follow along with it."

All tasting menus with five food tastings offered through February are $69.95 per person. Those who binge-watched HBO's "White Lotus" can chow down on a menu inspired by the show on Feb. 19. Come Wednesdays for a Taste of Culture Night which includes a five-course tasting menu on different pop culture categories like music, books, TV and movies. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the restaurant will host an Iconic TV Couples Dinner Feb. 12, with cocktails and dishes named after couples from sitcoms like "Friends," "The Office," "Sex and The City" and "I Love Lucy."

Joe and Anne McAuliffe dine during the Starry Nights dinner with zodiac-themed food and drinks at Beginnings in Atlantic Beach. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Other themed events hosted during the week include family-friendly character dinners on Sundays when characters from children's movies and TV shows make an appearance. Kids can meet Moana and Maui from Disney's "Moana" Feb. 16 and superheroes like Captain America Feb. 23.

"My favorite part of the theme nights is just seeing the customers enjoy it," said operating manager Ricky Lafontant. "You feel like you’re a part of the show or part of the movie."

Beginnings of Atlantic Beach has hosted several themed dinner nights like "Yellowstone" and "The Sandlot." Credit: Marinna Vukosa

While Beginnings has different themes for every night of the week, there are some themes that are more popular than others and draw more diners, Bivona noted. "I think it's just a matter of when people are available and if there is a cult following or big interest in the particular theme at the moment," she said. Something that has been a big hit for bringing guests back is their text alerts which give patrons reminders about upcoming themes as well as special offers. "This is super successful because a lot of people make last minute plans and get a gentle reminder about some things happening day of or next day," Bivona said.

Dine in movies, music bingo and more

In Farmingdale, 317 Main Street hosts a variety of themed dinner events. Last month, a "Grease"-themed night sold out.

Servers donned the iconic pink lady jackets to envelope patrons in the "Grease" world during the dine in movie experience, a $44.99 per person ticket which offered five courses served.

Diners sipped specialty cocktails like Beauty Mule Drop Out, Greased Lighting and Pink Ladies Punch while the musical played.

Eric LeVine, partner and chef at 317 Main Street, said the restaurant has been creating events around food since its inception, about five and a half years ago. LeVine describes the dine in movie night as a "4-D experience" where elements of the movie are depicted in the dishes served while the film plays.

Joanne Henry, of Happauge, Maria Giulietti, of Plainview, and Debbie Janas, of Holtsville, laugh and dance while watching "Grease." Credit: Jeremy Bales

The next dine in movie night will be "50 First Dates" starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12-13 and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Feb.14 ($57.88 per person). The menu will feature five Hawaiian-inspired courses paired with tropical cocktails.

The calendar is also stacked with interactive events like a boozy bingo brunch with DJ Ben-E on Feb. 1, which includes bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and champagne punch as well as a crepe bar for $45 per person. If you're looking for something more interactive, the restaurant is hosting a Blockbuster Music Bingo on Feb. 26, which includes two bingo cards for $20. They also have a bottomless option for $30 with one additional card and includes sangria and AriZona hard iced tea.

Alexa Gomez, of Massapequa, serves the third course during the "Grease" dine-in event. Credit: Jeremy Bales

LeVine shares the inspiration behind their popular events. He wants to bring the fun to Long Island, where locals don't have to travel far to get a lively, dining experience.

"We don’t ever want to be 'me too,' we always want to be different and share and showcase things that no one else is doing," LeVine said. Management hopes the events pique customers' curiosity enough for them to return for other experiences. "One thing begets the next," he said. "Then it's 'Oh, wow, we had a great experience. What else are they doing?'"