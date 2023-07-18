Long Island day trip destinations
Look to Long Island communities for ways to spend the day browsing new shops, dining at nearby restaurants and exploring parks, beaches and playgrounds. Here, find guides to Patchogue, Massapequa, Riverhead and beyond.
Destination Downtown: Bay Shore
Bay Shore is packed with fun things to do for the whole family. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports.
Check out downtown Port Jefferson
From fishing expeditions to a trip to the brewery, NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland takes a look at the things to do in downtown Port Jefferson.
Destination Downtown: Northport
Northport's Main Street, just over a half-mile long, runs down to the harbor and features a little something for everyone. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports from the village that was settled in the 1600s.
Exploring Garden City: Things to do, shopping and nightlife
Head to a children's museum, window shop down Seventh Street or grab a bite with friends.