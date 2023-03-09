Angela Pollina's attorney tells jurors at her murder trial she was 'mean' to Thomas Valva but didn't kill him

Angela Pollina’s defense attorney conceded in his closing arguments Thursday morning that the Center Moriches mother was “mean” to 8-year-old Thomas Valva, who died after prosecutors said Pollina and the boy’s father, Michael Valva, forced him to sleep in a freezing garage, but implored the jury to find her not guilty of Thomas’ murder.

Matthew Tuohy told the jurors in Suffolk Count Court in Riverhead that her actions and mindset on the day of Thomas’ death did not meet the standard of second-degree murder.

“We want to somehow make it right,” Tuohy said of a child’s killing. “But finding her guilty of a murder she didn’t commit isn’t gonna make it right.”

The prosecution, which is set to give its own summation Thursday afternoon, has said Pollina showed a depraved indifference to Thomas’ life when she forced him to sleep in a cold garage.

Pollina is also charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony, who was 10 years old when Thomas died.

Thomas and Anthony were forced to sleep in the freezing garage, by Pollina and her then-fiance Valva, an ex-NYPD officer, prosecutors said. Thomas died on Jan. 17, 2020 from hypothermia after sleeping in the garage in 19-degree weather. Valva was convicted last year of second-degree murder in Thomas' death and was sentenced to 25 years to life in an upstate prison.

“You have to stay away from the mob mentality; she’s a [expletive], she’s evil,” said Tuohy, of Huntington, banging his fist on the lectern as he spoke to jurors. “She’s innocent of depraved indifference murder in the second-degree.”

During his 1 hour and 20-minute summation, Tuohy, who told the jury he’s a father of two sons and got emotional as he reflected on the death of Thomas, summarized each of the prosecution’s 21 witnesses, emphasizing why he thought they weren’t important to determining Pollina’s guilt or innocence.

“I said I wasn’t gonna come and put on a show … wasn’t gonna beat up on witnesses,” Tuohy said, referencing the fact that he didn’t question many of the prosecution’s witnesses, and when he did, asked few questions.

Pointing to the piano teacher who testified that she frequently heard Pollina screaming at the boys during weekly lessons at the house, Tuohy said: “That is just sprinkles on top of the ice cream so you hate her more.”

Tuohy added: “There’s no crime being a [expletive]!”

Tuohy said he and his client both admitted she made many mistakes — but those occurred months before Thomas died.

“I never, ever, ever tried to pain her as an angel — not once,” said Tuohy.

Tuohy frequently told the jury to “stay in the play,” his parlance for concentrating on what happened on the morning Thomas died. Tuohy argued that Pollina had no involvement in Valva’s actions that morning — and she intervened when she saw Thomas struggling by getting blankets and a heater, actions that he said do not show a depraved indifference to Thomas’ life.

“Michael Valva did all the acts,” Tuohy said, referencing putting the boys in the garage the night they died and hosing Thomas off outside while naked and then putting him in a warm bath. “He did the acts.”

“They’re putting all the currency on what happened in the past to pick at your emotions,” Tuohy told jurors, adding that prosecutors tried to “vilify” Pollina and “make you hate her.”

Instead, Tuohy told the jury, “You need to focus on what happened on that day.”

Tuohy called Pollina, who testified that she was “evil” for sending the boys to the garage, “the star witness” of the trial and said she’s “fighting for her life.”

“She didn’t have to get up there and testify … but she did … she wanted to be transparent, own up to what she did and own up to what she didn’t do,” Tuohy told the jury.