DA's office: Man facing possible 4th homicide charge in fatal East Massapequa crash

A Lindenhurst man faces a possible fourth homicide charge in connection with a fatal crash in East Massapequa that killed a Flushing man, his granddaughter and two of his young children, the Nassau district attorney’s office said Sunday.

The additional charge, against Michael Deangelo, 32, was expected following the news that the latest victim to die, Chantel Solomon, 6, had been removed from life support early Saturday.

“This is one of the worst tragedies in recent memory on Long Island and we extend our condolences to the family of Chantel Solomon. We anticipate an additional homicide charge will be added in the grand jury,” DA spokesman Brendan Brosh wrote in an email.

The other victims died last Sunday, the day of the crash: Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, Chantel's grandfather, and his children, Jeremiah, 10, and Hannah, 13, of Uniondale. Two additional children in Huntley's SUV in the crash remained hospitalized Sunday.

The family had been out to get ice cream and were stopped at a red light about 7:20 p.m. when Deangelo, driving a 2023 Hyundai Kona, rear-ended the family SUV, the police said.

Deangelo allegedly had cocaine and fentanyl in his system, the police have said. His lawyer didn’t return a message seeking comment.

He was arrested Friday at a hospital where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Chantel Solomon, 6, died early Saturday of injuries suffered in a East Massapequa crash last Sunday. Credit: Huntley Family

The current charges include vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assault, drunken driving with drugs and reckless driving, according to Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the police supervisor overseeing the investigation.

In announcing those charges Friday, Fitzpatrick said Deangelo could face more if Chantel died.