Chantel Solomon, 6, hurt in deadly East Massapequa crash, has died, police say

A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she sustained earlier this week when a driver who had been speeding 120 mph rear-ended the family’s SUV in East Massapequa, raising the death toll to four in the crash, Nassau police said Saturday.

The girl, Chantel Solomon of Uniondale, had been hospitalized with catastrophic injuries since Sunday's crash, which that day killed her grandfather, Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, and two of his children, Jeremiah, 10, and Hannah, 13, of Uniondale.

The family had been out to get ice cream to celebrate Patrice's new job, the police commissioner has said.

First responders work at the scene of the crash Sunday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

But around 7:20 p.m., Huntley’s SUV was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by an alleged speeder, Michael Deangelo, 32, driving a 2023 Hyundai Kona, according to police.

Deangelo, of Lindenhurst, had cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash, Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the police supervisor overseeing the investigation, said Friday. Deangelo was arrested earlier Friday at a hospital and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assault, drunken driving with drugs, and reckless driving, according to Fitzpatrick.

In announcing those charges, Fitzpatrick said Deangelo could face more if Chantel died.

Her death was announced Saturday morning in a news release from the Nassau County Police Department that didn’t say when she died.

Deangelo was ordered held on $500,000 cash or $1 million bond bail, or $5 million secured at 10%, according to Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for the county district attorney’s office.

Patrice’s girlfriend, Lashea Fraser of Harlem, said she was “speechless and angry” by Chantel's death.

The crash was one of four deadly collisions Sunday into Monday across Long Island in which the death toll has risen to seven. The victims include the Huntleys in East Massapequa, a 72-year-old woman struck by a hit-and-run driver in Ronkonkoma, a 77-year-old bicyclist from Hicksville, and a 6-year-old who was struck by an alleged drunken driver in West Hempstead.

Check back for updates to this developing story.