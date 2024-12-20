Jeffrey "JJ" Frank, Hewlett Fire Department member and DJ, mourned after his death in hit-and-run

Hewlett resident Jeffrey Frank's personality and presence made him a staple in the Five Towns community.

“He has to be one of the most recognizable and well-known persons in the Five Towns,” said ex-Hewlett Fire Chief Richard Velotti.

Frank, 74, a longtime member of the local fire department and a DJ, was killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver who dragged his body to the side of the road before speeding away, police said.

Police said Frank was crossing Broadway near Everit Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV at about 10 p.m. Witnesses saw the male driver move his body then drive off, police said.

Velotti said Frank was outside his condo complex when he was hit.

Frank was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday night, police said. The driver and the vehicle have not been identified, police said.

“It really is a shock to the system here," Velotti said of Frank's death. "Everyone handles it differently. It’s a gut punch — and during the holiday season.”

Frank, who was also known as "JJ," joined the Hewlett Fire Department when he was about 40, department officials said. He was at the firehouse nearly every day, managing fundraisers and firehouse operations — including always making sure milk was on hand for firefighters to have with their coffee, Velotti said.

Frank was a fixture in the community. Velotti said that since high school, Frank frequently played his cassette player at a local pizza parlor and later worked as a DJ at the Backstage bar at the Woodmere Lanes bowling alley.

New York Music Pool Director Jackie McCloy, 74, of Baldwin, said Frank began DJing in 1975 under what was then known as the Long Island Record Pool, which provides DJs with records to promote new music.

McCloy said Frank had an almost savant-like memory of music, including a musician’s catalog, what label carried a record and the duration of songs. He continued to follow modern music until he died.

“You become friends with these people and after all this time, they’re almost like family and it’s a shame to see something like this happen,” McCloy said. “I hope they are able to find someone heartless enough to leave him on the side of the road.”

A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday at Boulevard-Riverside Chapels, 1450 Broadway in Hewlett.

With Maureen Mullarkey