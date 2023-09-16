Kenny Greene of Queens 3rd man charged in party shooting in Valley Stream

Nassau County police have arrested a third suspect in the Aug. 21 shooting at a Valley Stream foam party, police announced Friday.

Police charged Kenny Greene, 23 of Jamaica, Queens, with conspiracy in the second degree in the deadly shooting. Two other men, both suspected gang members and both 21-years-old, were charged last week with second-degree murder in the death of DeAndre Carter, 20, of Brooklyn.

Greene is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police did not release additional details about Greene on Friday night.

More than 50 people were in attendance at the foam party at an event space on Ocean Avenue when, police allege, Kyle Matthews and Isaiah Gonzalez, both of Far Rockaway, Queens, and alleged members of the Bloods gang, opened fire at people standing outside the party at Dopie’s World.

Four others were shot and injured, including a 12-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys from Elmont and a 17-year-old girl.

Police said that the party had been thrown by the rival Crips gang but that none of the victims were linked to gangs.