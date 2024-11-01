Long IslandCrime

Bellport man who rear-ended tanker truck on LIE accused of going 140 mph, police say

A fuel oil delivery truck flipped Wednesday on the Long...

A fuel oil delivery truck flipped Wednesday on the Long Island Expressway after a man driving at 140 mph rear-ended it, police said. Credit: /Tom Lambui

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A Bellport man is accused of driving 140 mph after smoking marijuana when he struck a tanker truck on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

Austin Richuitti, who turned 20 on Friday, was arraigned Thursday on charges of third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer, driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Richuitti pleaded not guilty.

Suffolk County District Court Judge Alonzo Jacobs released Richuitti after suspending his driver's license and mandating weekly drug testing. He's due back in court on Wednesday.

Seth Zukerman, Richuitti's Manhattan-based defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Richuitti was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on the LIE around 1:20 p.m. near Exit 69, Wading River Road at a speed of 130 mph — the speed limit is 55 — when a Suffolk police officer attempted to pull over his vehicle, charging documents show.

Rather than pulling over, police said Richuitti increased his speed to 140 mph, weaving in and out of traffic while driving on the shoulder and forcing other motorists to swerve to avoid a collision. Richuitti's vehicle then hit the rear of a 2010 International oil truck, causing it to overturn into a wooded area, police said.

A field sobriety check was conducted at the scene and Richuitti, who had dilated pupils and glassy eyes, admitted smoking marijuana before the crash, charging documents state. Blood tests are pending.

Richuitti and the operator of the tanker truck were taken by Suffolk police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

The crash shut down the LIE in Manorville for several hours.

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Everything you need to know about Election Day and more from NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Everything you need to know about Election Day and more from NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME