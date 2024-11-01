Bellport man who rear-ended tanker truck on LIE accused of going 140 mph, police say

A Bellport man is accused of driving 140 mph after smoking marijuana when he struck a tanker truck on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

Austin Richuitti, who turned 20 on Friday, was arraigned Thursday on charges of third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer, driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Richuitti pleaded not guilty.

Suffolk County District Court Judge Alonzo Jacobs released Richuitti after suspending his driver's license and mandating weekly drug testing. He's due back in court on Wednesday.

Seth Zukerman, Richuitti's Manhattan-based defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Richuitti was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on the LIE around 1:20 p.m. near Exit 69, Wading River Road at a speed of 130 mph — the speed limit is 55 — when a Suffolk police officer attempted to pull over his vehicle, charging documents show.

Rather than pulling over, police said Richuitti increased his speed to 140 mph, weaving in and out of traffic while driving on the shoulder and forcing other motorists to swerve to avoid a collision. Richuitti's vehicle then hit the rear of a 2010 International oil truck, causing it to overturn into a wooded area, police said.

A field sobriety check was conducted at the scene and Richuitti, who had dilated pupils and glassy eyes, admitted smoking marijuana before the crash, charging documents state. Blood tests are pending.

Richuitti and the operator of the tanker truck were taken by Suffolk police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

The crash shut down the LIE in Manorville for several hours.