State scholarship applications for spring semester being accepted until Feb. 2

Spring semester applications are open for a state scholarship that, in combination with other financial aid programs, helps low- and middle-income students to attend New York's public colleges tuition-free, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month. The deadline to apply for the spring 2024 Excelsior Scholarship is Feb. 2. Eligibility is restricted to students from households with federal adjusted gross incomes up to $125,000 who are planning to attend two- or four-year CUNY or SUNY colleges and universities. Students must complete 30 credits per year toward their program of study (including summer and winter terms); and be on track to graduate with an associate degree in two years or a bachelor's in four years. First-time students and current students who have not yet received the scholarship can apply. Those already receiving awards under the program do not need to reapply to continue receiving them. The Excelsior Scholarship covers any remaining gap in tuition expenses, after other federal and state grants and scholarships are applied, up to $5,500, according to the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation.

Students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship under the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act can apply at nysdream.applyists.net. The New York State DREAM Act gives undocumented and other students access to New York State‐administered grants and scholarships that support their higher education costs. The Excelsior Scholarship is just one of a number of state and federal financial aid programs on view at the New York State Higher Education Services Corp. website at hesc.ny.gov. “This program is making college more affordable and accessible for low- and middle-income families, giving them the opportunity to obtain their college degree,” Hochul said in a statement. The Excelsior Scholarship applies only to tuition. Students are responsible for college fees and other costs such as room and board.

