Farmingdale voters to weigh in on $78M school bond proposals

Farmingdale voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a pair of bond proposals, totaling $78 million, to upgrade infrastructure at school buildings and expand the district’s career and technical education and fine and performing arts facilities. If both proposals are approved, the average district taxpayer would pay $95 more annually for the first five years, school officials said. Residents would see a $93 tax decrease annually over the following 10 years, due to full repayment of older debt. There would then be a $104 tax increase per year for the remaining 15 years of the bond. The approximate tax increase would be $21 annually if only the first proposition — to upgrade infrastructure — is approved, school officials said. Michael Motisi, the district’s assistant to the superintendent for business, said in a statement to the community that state aid would cover more than 55% of the total bond costs, "amounting to over $43 million coming from state sources." The first proposition, which will cost about $22.1 million, would fund roof repairs and replacements at the district's six schools. It would also pay for upgrades to the district’s electric infrastructure. Administrators said the the district's roofs have exceeded their 20-year expected lifespan and are no longer under warranty. The second proposition, which is contingent on the approval of the first, calls for $55.85 million for improvements to the high school's fine and performing arts and career and technical education wings. If approved, the expanded career and technical education wing would allow the district to offer programs such as automotive repair and first responder and emergency medical technician training. The funding would also pay for a new cosmetology lab and barbering program, and classes in the building construction trades, where students can earn workforce credits for careers that are in demand. The proposed fine and performing arts wing would include larger rooms for the marching bands and orchestra with storage for instruments, and new art class rooms. Currently, nearly 5,200 students are enrolled in the six schools and more than 3,800 are considered student musicians or artists, according to the district. "We are excited to take this step into the future and provide our students with the best opportunities to reach their full potential," Superintendent Paul Defendini said in a statement on the district website. "We are looking to move our CTE and Fine and Performing Arts programming to a higher level, offering greater opportunities for our students to follow their passions and career interests." The second proposition also calls for relocating the high school's nurses' office closer to the front entrance and create a larger waiting area — a move officials say will enhance safety at the school. School officials estimated that the fine and performing arts and career and technical education portions of the project could begin in the next school year, if approved. They would take about 18 to 24 months to be completed. Tuesday’s vote will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Weldon E. Howitt Middle School west gymnasium, 70 Van Cott Ave. in Farmingdale. For more information on the bond proposals, visit bit.ly/3ZUuyY0.

