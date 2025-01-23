New ICE directive sparks concern, caution for LI educators

Long Island education officials reacted with a mixture of concern and caution Wednesday at the news that federal immigration agents can now make arrests at schools and other "sensitive" areas.

A directive was issued Monday — President Donald Trump's first day in office — rescinding guidance that had protected migrants from being arrested by law enforcement agencies, such as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, while in or near locations like places of worship, health care facilities and schools.

"This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murderers and rapists — who have illegally come into our country," acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement.

Dafny Irizarry, president of the Long Island Latino Teachers Association, criticized the policy change, saying, "Schools are places where our kids come to learn, not to be interrogated about their status, not a place to be arrested."

Hempstead school board president Victor Pratt, meanwhile, said his district was waiting to see how the new rule would be enforced.

"We will continue to comply with federal mandates and the law is the law, whether we agree with it or not," he said. "It is certainly our position that students should not be in fear of deportation while attending school, but if the law states that they are not free from apprehension in school, then we will take necessary steps to comply."

'Significant concern'

Some educators Wednesday sought to inform families of their rights and allay their fears.

Roosevelt Superintendent Shawn K. Wightman said in a statement that the new administration’s changes in federal immigration policies "have understandably caused significant concern within our community."

"To address the concerns raised by these developments, the Roosevelt Union Free School District is proactively working to support our students and families," he said. "We are providing resources to help families understand their rights, ensuring our staff are trained to respond appropriately to related challenges and maintaining robust policies to protect the privacy of student information."

He added, "In these uncertain times, we stand with families across our community, offering reassurance that our schools will continue to be safe havens and places of learning, not fear."

Brentwood Superintendent Wanda Ortiz-Rivera on Wednesday said in a letter to the community: "As a district that celebrates and thrives on its diversity, we understand the fear and uncertainty some families may be experiencing during this time. We have heard that some parents are choosing to keep their children at home due to concerns related to immigration enforcement."

Ortiz-Rivera said families with questions should reach out to the district’s Family Community Center or their bilingual hotline at 631-972-1375.

"Our diversity is our greatest strength, and our promise to serve you and your children with love and care is unwavering," she said.

In the letter, Ortiz-Rivera also alerted families to guidance issued last week by the state regarding immigrant students' rights.

The state Education Department, along with the offices of Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, issued a nine-page document that addressed issues such as enrollment requirements at schools, the release of student information and potential law enforcement detention of students.

The guidance states that "law enforcement officers may not remove a student from school property or interrogate a student" without the consent of a parent or person in parental relation, unless a warrant or an order authorizing the custody is issued.

In a statement Wednesday, state Education Department spokesman J.P. O'Hare said, "New York State law guarantees every student, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, the fundamental right to a free public education. Through this joint guidance, we reminded school districts of their legal obligation to educate every student and offered our full support in this vital mission."