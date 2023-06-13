Great Neck schools names acting superintendent after Prendergast's death

The Great Neck school board Monday night unanimously appointed Assistant Superintendent Stephen S. Lando as acting superintendent, a day after the district announced the death of his predecessor, Teresa Prendergast.

Lando, assistant superintendent for secondary instruction, has been with the school district for 16 years. He will be sworn in Tuesday, officials said at the end of a special meeting called after Prendergast's death.

Earlier Monday, funeral arrangements for Prendergast were announced. The district said Sunday she had died of undisclosed causes.

Visitation is planned for Thursday and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Flinch and Bruns Funeral Home, 34 Hempstead Ave. in Lynbrook. A funeral Mass is planned for Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 65 Wright Ave. in Malverne, the district announced Monday.

Prendergast, 60, oversaw the district of 6,600 students for eight years. The district did not say when she died.

She announced her retirement in January, effective July 21. Prendergast was set to become the 11th principal of Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, according to a news release from the school. She was to assume the role at the all-girls Catholic college preparatory school in August.

The district has launched a nationwide search for her replacement and hired the firm, District Wise Search Consultants.

School board members held a special meeting Monday night but immediately went onto executive session so further information was not available.

Prendergast served as a teacher, principal, dean and superintendent in various roles since 1987, according to an earlier Sacred Heart news release announcing her hiring. Officials with the school said she had two daughters who graduated from the all-girls Catholic college preparatory school.

She earned a doctorate of education in educational administration and supervision from St. John's University, a master’s degree from CUNY Lehman College and a bachelor's degree from St. John's. She previously served as an assistant superintendent for curriculum for Garden City Public Schools.

Great Neck school district officials praised Prendergast’s leadership, including guiding the district’s 10 schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Prendergast always led with grace and dignity, attention to detail and a caring attitude,” the district’s board of education said in a letter to the Great Neck community Sunday.

“These attributes not only made her an outstanding superintendent," the letter continued, "but were the qualities that endeared Dr. Prendergast to those who knew her well.”