Beth McCoy named acting superintendent of Huntington schools

The Huntington school board has named Beth McCoy, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, as acting superintendent of schools, nearly two weeks after the former chief abruptly resigned.

The board approved McCoy’s promotion, effective Tuesday, at a school board meeting Monday night. The district’s resolution said McCoy would be hired at her current salary, but school officials said on a post on the district website that they intend to make McCoy the permanent superintendent “upon finalization of a contract in the coming days.”

McCoy said Tuesday that her new salary has not been finalized. She earned $210,462.42 in the 2022-23 school year, according to a Newsday database of teacher and administrator pay.

In response to a request for comment, McCoy emailed a statement to Newsday that said in part: "I am truly looking forward to continuing the great work we have been doing, as we continue to provide the best academic and social experiences and opportunities for our students while we prepare them to become global citizens in this ever-changing world."

In a letter sent to staff and parents, she said “it has been an honor to work with this special community” in her now-former assistant superintendent role.

Huntington school board president Xavier Palacios wasn't immediately available for comment. In a letter to the community dated Tuesday, Palacios wrote, "We are confident that Ms. McCoy will bring strong leadership and a fresh perspective to our schools, continuing to prioritize the success and well-being of our students."

McCoy was appointed as Huntington's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in July 2017.

Prior to working in Huntington, she worked at Nassau BOCES as executive manager of curriculum, instruction and technology. Before that, she was the principal of Charles E. Schwarting Elementary School in Plainedge for six years and was the assistant principal of Eastport Elementary School during the 2006-07 school year.

The Huntington school board also approved the promotion of Christopher Hender, the assistant superintendent for human resources and general administration, as a deputy to McCoy. He will be paid a yearly salary of $220,000, according to the resolution appointing him. School officials said Tuesday that Hender will continue to head the department of human resources.

The Huntington school board accepted Christian Bowen’s resignation as superintendent on May 22 in a special meeting. Bowen’s contract was to last through September 2026 with a base salary of $240,000 for the first year. The reason behind his resignation remains unclear. He had been with the district for less than a year.

At the same May meeting, the board appointed Alan Groveman, a former superintendent of Connetquot schools, as interim superintendent at a daily rate of up to $1,000. His resignation was approved at Monday night’s meeting.

Palacios, in his letter, said the district "acted swiftly and with the best interests of the district and students" following Bowen’s sudden departure.