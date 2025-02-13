Linda McMahon confirmation hearing: Long Island educators hope for details on U.S. Department of Education's future

For the latest news developments from President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, visit our continuously updated blog at newsday.com/trump100days .

Long Island educators say they'll be closely watching secretary of education nominee Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing on Thursday, where she's expected to address how she'll implement President Donald Trump's directive to eliminate the federal Department of Education.

The Trump administration is reducing staff and programs as it works toward abolishing the department, a promise the president made during the campaign. Trump on Wednesday told reporters he wants the agency "closed immediately."

"The Department of Education is a big con job," he said.

Previously, Trump said that he hoped McMahon would do a "great job" as secretary of education and eventually put "herself out of a job."

McMahon's hearing is set for 10 a.m. The Republican majority in the U.S. Senate is likely to confirm her.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

School districts across the country receive funding from the Department of Education for programs that assist low-income families and children with disabilities, among others. The agency also administers grants and the federal student loan program for higher education students.

"I think what we’ll be listening for is maybe some insight into how the secretary nominee will navigate the administration’s goal of downsizing the federal government’s role in education," said Lars Clemensen, superintendent of Hampton Bays Public Schools. "Are these efforts going to be a reduction in resources that states and school districts get, or is it an attempt to make the federal government support for public education more efficient and less bureaucratic?"

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan organization that works to address the country’s long-term fiscal challenges and to educate the public, found that in the 2022 fiscal year, federal funds made up $119 billion, or about 14%, of total education funding. That amounted to about double pre-pandemic levels, as the department provided emergency relief to school districts.

"What I’ll be watching for to understand how the secretary of education will continue to support public education if the department were to change in it’s form or function," Clemensen said. "I think everybody is going to be looking at it through the lens of their specific district and what those formulas derive in terms of funding for them.’

Bob Vecchio, executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association, said he'll be paying attention to talks about the privatization of public education and a potential change of formula-based funding to block-grant funding for states.

"If it's given in bulk to New York State, then you worry about how it's distributed from there," he said.

Lorna Lewis, Malverne school superintendent, said in general "you always want a secretary of education who is familiar with public schools and knows the challenges we face in making sure that all students have the opportunity to excel."

Lewis, an educator with more 40 years experience, said federal funding helps the district address special needs programs, staff development areas and English as a New Language classes.

"Education is the one-way ticket to success for many of our learners," she said.

McMahon is the chair of America First Policy Institute, a right wing think-tank and advocacy organization. The organization's agenda says it wants to put "parents and students — not bureaucrats, unions, or politicians — in charge of educating our Nation’s next generation," and advocates for school choice.

McMahon, the wife of Vince McMahon, former chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, previously served as head of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019. She also previously served at president and CEO of the WWE.

She served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 but resigned in 2010 for an unsuccessful bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Shortly after her nomination was announced in November, McMahon thanked Trump on X.

"Thank you Mr. President for your trust in me to serve as Secretary of Education and I am hopeful of Senate confirmation, she wrote. "I am deeply honored and humbled for this opportunity and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure every student has access to a quality education."