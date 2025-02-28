Former Port Washington superintendent Michael J. Hynes pleads not guilty to upgraded charges in DWI crash

Former Port Washington schools superintendent Michael J. Hynes pleaded not guilty on Friday to upgraded charges, including a felony count of vehicular assault, in connection with a November crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Sayville. Hynes, 54, of Sayville, was joined by his family in the courtroom when he went before state Supreme Court Justice John Collins in Riverhead. In addition to the vehicular assault charge, he faces charges of driving while intoxicated for allegedly operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% — the state's legal threshold for intoxication. Prosecutors alleged Friday that Hynes' blood alcohol level was 0.09%. His driver's license was suspended Friday, pending the outcome of the case. After the proceedings, his attorney, John Halverson, said, "Michael enjoys the same freedom of innocent until proven guilty as all American citizens and we look forward to fighting these charges and going forward." Police have said that Hynes was driving his 2019 Honda Civic north on Railroad Avenue in Sayville when he attempted to make a left turn on Depot Street and crashed into a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 24. Authorities said Friday that Hynes had been headed to the train station to pick up his daughter. The motorcyclist, Alberto Fernandez, of Sayville, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said. Fernandez sustained multiple injuries, including a pelvic fracture, and needed surgery, according to prosecutors. Hynes was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries. "First and foremost, Michael and his family, his thoughts and prayers are going to Mr. Fernandez to make sure he gets a speedy recovery and his health is in good shape," Halverson said. Hynes was initially charged with driving while intoxicated after his arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in November at First District Court in Central Islip. Halverson previously said his client refused a preliminary breath test at the scene but consented to a blood test at the hospital. Hynes earned $352,421 last school year, Newsday records show. He was set to depart the Port Washington school district in December to pursue an opportunity in the private education sector. After his arrest, Port Washington school officials named Chris Shields, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development, as acting superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement. Hynes is expected back in court on April 11.

Former Port Washington schools superintendent Michael J. Hynes pleaded not guilty on Friday to upgraded charges, including a felony count of vehicular assault, in connection with a November crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Sayville.

Hynes, 54, of Sayville, was joined by his family in the courtroom when he went before state Supreme Court Justice John Collins in Riverhead. In addition to the vehicular assault charge, he faces charges of driving while intoxicated for allegedly operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% — the state's legal threshold for intoxication.

Prosecutors alleged Friday that Hynes' blood alcohol level was 0.09%. His driver's license was suspended Friday, pending the outcome of the case.

After the proceedings, his attorney, John Halverson, said, "Michael enjoys the same freedom of innocent until proven guilty as all American citizens and we look forward to fighting these charges and going forward."

Police have said that Hynes was driving his 2019 Honda Civic north on Railroad Avenue in Sayville when he attempted to make a left turn on Depot Street and crashed into a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 24. Authorities said Friday that Hynes had been headed to the train station to pick up his daughter.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The motorcyclist, Alberto Fernandez, of Sayville, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

Fernandez sustained multiple injuries, including a pelvic fracture, and needed surgery, according to prosecutors. Hynes was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

"First and foremost, Michael and his family, his thoughts and prayers are going to Mr. Fernandez to make sure he gets a speedy recovery and his health is in good shape," Halverson said.

Hynes was initially charged with driving while intoxicated after his arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in November at First District Court in Central Islip.

Halverson previously said his client refused a preliminary breath test at the scene but consented to a blood test at the hospital.

Hynes earned $352,421 last school year, Newsday records show. He was set to depart the Port Washington school district in December to pursue an opportunity in the private education sector.

After his arrest, Port Washington school officials named Chris Shields, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development, as acting superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement.

Hynes is expected back in court on April 11.