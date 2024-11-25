Port Washington schools superintendent Michael J. Hynes charged with DWI in crash that seriously injured motorcyclist, officials say

Port Washington schools Superintendent Michael J. Hynes, who was set to leave his post next month, was arrested Sunday evening after police said he was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into and seriously injured a motorcyclist in Sayville.

Hynes, 53, of Sayville, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic heading north on Railroad Avenue before attempting to make a left on Depot Street and crashing into a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south at about 9:05 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Police said Alberto Fernandez, 63, of Sayville, who was operating the motorcycle, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries. Hynes also was taken to the same hospital for minor injuries.

Police said both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and Hynes was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, they said.

Port Washington school officials named Chris Shields, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development, as acting superintendent on Monday, according to the district's outside spokesman, Ron Edelson.

"They are aware of the incident that occurred last evening and are gathering additional information," Edelson said. "Once additional information is available, they will update the community."

Hynes announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the district on Dec. 13. He told Newsday at the time that he was leaving to spend more time with his family and to pursue an opportunity in the private education sector. He earned $352,421 last school year, Newsday records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.