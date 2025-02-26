Former Port Washington schools superintendent Michael J. Hynes faces upgraded charges in DWI crash

Former Port Washington schools superintendent Michael J. Hynes is expected back in court on Friday to face upgraded charges in connection with a November crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Sayville. Hynes, 54, of Sayville, will be arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice John Collins on charges of second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge in November. Hynes' attorney, John Halverson, on Wednesday declined to comment. After his client’s November arraignment, Halverson called Hynes a "very good family man," and said, "We look forward to challenging these charges and we look forward to a positive outcome." Police have said that Hynes was driving a 2019 Honda Civic north on Railroad Avenue in Sayville when he attempted to make a left on Depot Street and crashed into a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 24. Police said the motorcyclist, Alberto Fernandez, of Sayville, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries. Hynes was also taken to the same hospital for minor injuries. Fernandez could not immediately be reached for comment. His condition was unclear Wednesday. Halverson previously said his client refused a preliminary breath test at the scene but consented to a blood test at the hospital. Court documents allege Hynes had a blood alcohol level of at least 0.08%. Hynes earned $352,421 last school year, Newsday records show. He was set to depart the Port Washington school district in December "to pursue an opportunity in the private education sector." After his arrest, Port Washington school officials named Chris Shields, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development, as acting superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement. Before taking the top post at Port Washington, Hynes was superintendent of the Patchogue-Medford and Shelter Island school districts. During his five-year tenure with the district, Hynes was credited with helping to increase the graduation rate at Paul D. Schreiber High School to 98.9% for the 2023-24 school year. That amounted to a 4 percentage point increase over when he started the job. With Grant Parpan

Former Port Washington schools superintendent Michael J. Hynes is expected back in court on Friday to face upgraded charges in connection with a November crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Sayville.

Hynes, 54, of Sayville, will be arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice John Collins on charges of second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge in November.

Hynes' attorney, John Halverson, on Wednesday declined to comment.

After his client’s November arraignment, Halverson called Hynes a "very good family man," and said, "We look forward to challenging these charges and we look forward to a positive outcome."

Police have said that Hynes was driving a 2019 Honda Civic north on Railroad Avenue in Sayville when he attempted to make a left on Depot Street and crashed into a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the motorcyclist, Alberto Fernandez, of Sayville, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries. Hynes was also taken to the same hospital for minor injuries.

Fernandez could not immediately be reached for comment. His condition was unclear Wednesday.

Halverson previously said his client refused a preliminary breath test at the scene but consented to a blood test at the hospital. Court documents allege Hynes had a blood alcohol level of at least 0.08%.

Hynes earned $352,421 last school year, Newsday records show. He was set to depart the Port Washington school district in December "to pursue an opportunity in the private education sector."

After his arrest, Port Washington school officials named Chris Shields, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development, as acting superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement.

Before taking the top post at Port Washington, Hynes was superintendent of the Patchogue-Medford and Shelter Island school districts.

During his five-year tenure with the district, Hynes was credited with helping to increase the graduation rate at Paul D. Schreiber High School to 98.9% for the 2023-24 school year. That amounted to a 4 percentage point increase over when he started the job.

With Grant Parpan