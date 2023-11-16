2 elementary schools in Plainview-Old Bethpage district ranked among state's top 10 by U.S. News & World Report

Two Long Island elementary schools — both in the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District — are among the top 10 in New York State, according to just-released rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The Old Bethpage School was ranked 8th and the Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary School came in 9th, according to the rankings of nearly 4,000 elementary schools statewide, which were released Tuesday.

Among the news magazine's rankings of nearly 3,000 middle schools, Garden City Middle School and Jericho Middle School were tied for 14th place, Willets Road School in Roslyn Heights 17th, and Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School in East Setauket is 18th.

The districts couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The methodology for the rankings, based in part on federal education data, analyzes state assessments of students who were rated proficient or above proficient in math and reading/language arts. The methodology accounts for student backgrounds, "achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students," U.S. News & World Report said. Ties are broken by factoring in a student-teacher ratios.

Check back for updates on this developing story.