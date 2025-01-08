Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars: Long Island has 49 semifinalists, more than any other U.S. region

Forty-nine Long Island high school seniors were named semifinalists Wednesday in the country’s most prestigious science and math research competition — the most winners of any region in the United States.

Herricks High School in New Hyde Park and John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore had the most winners per school on Long Island, with five scholars each.

They were among the top 300 Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars nationwide announced Wednesday by Society for Science, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that started and runs the competition.

Long Island this year produced more scholars than any other region in the country, ahead of San Francisco, with 28; New York City, which had 23 and Washington, D.C., with 19 winners. The region also had the most semifinalists last year.

The contest reported a record number of applicants this year, with nearly 2,500 entrants from 795 high schools.

“With a record-breaking number of applications, these exceptional young scientists and engineers represent the best in the nation,” Maya Ajmera, president of Society for Science, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate their ingenuity, hard work and passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).”

Overall, the 49 Long Island students came from 27 schools, including two scholars in the only private school named: Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead. The rest attend public schools.

Great Neck South, Jericho, Smithtown High School East and East Setauket's Ward Melville High School in the Three Village district each had three semifinalists.

The students’ projects this year range from research on cancer treatment and COVID-19 therapy to how first-time voters used TikTok.

Each of the selected scholars will receive $2,000, and their schools will receive a matching amount for every scholar.

The field will be further narrowed Jan. 23 to 40 finalists, who will head to Washington, D.C., in March for an all-expense-paid, week-long trip to present their projects. The winners will be announced on March 11.

The top award of the contest is $250,000.

Long Island schools have produced dozens of scholars year after year. The region had 50 semifinalists last year and three of them advanced to become finalists. Educators have said continued competition in the talent search boosts enthusiasm in the STEM fields among local schools.

The annual student science competition, founded in 1942, is the oldest in the country. It searches for the nation’s most promising young scientists and alumni include Nobel laureates and MacArthur fellows. Students submit independent, original research and are judged by leading experts in their fields.

The contest has been sponsored since 2017 by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Tarrytown-based biotechnology company. Before Regeneron, it was funded by Intel and before that by Westinghouse.