Weapons arrests lead Riverhead Middle School to bring 'moving up ceremonies' indoors, says superintendent

The arrests of three Riverhead Middle School students for allegedly bringing weapons to school have prompted the district to alter plans for some end-of-the-academic year celebrations.

In a phone call to families shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Superintendent Augustine Tornatore said “in an abundance of caution,” all moving up ceremonies had been moved indoors.

“We are working with the Riverhead town police to provide additional coverage at our events,” the superintendent added. It’s unclear whether plans for the high school graduation, usually held on the outdoor football field, would be changed.

On Monday, a 13-year-old from Flanders was arrested after school officials conducted a search of his locker and found a knife. Three days earlier, on Friday, two other students — a 13-year-old from Riverhead and 14-year-old from Flanders — were arrested for allegedly bringing two knives and a BB gun to school. The weapons were discovered after school administrators learned about a “potential altercation” with weapons after school.

They were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person younger than 16.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Parents will probably bring up the topic of school security, which is not on the official agenda, at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting at Riverhead High at 7 p.m.

Tornatore said school officials were “reiterating to our students the seriousness of this behavior” and warned that students caught bringing a weapon to school would be “prosecuted to the fullest extent” of the law.

“This could mean police arrest and a police record, as well as suspension from school up to a year — which for our middle school and high school students could have serious consequences on their future graduation plans,” Tornatore said.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the arrests were related or what kind of knives were recovered in the searches. Tornatore, through the district’s public relations firm ZE Creative, did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

In his message to Riverhead families, Tornatore said the district was considering implementing additional security measures for the start of next school year, but did not say what that could mean.

Check back for updates on this developing story.