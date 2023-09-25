Farmingdale High School bus crash: 7 people still in hospitals, officials say

Seven passengers on a Farmingdale High School charter bus that crashed down a 50-foot ravine Thursday, killing two women and injuring dozens of students, remained hospitalized Monday, officials said. Five patients remained hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center, with two in fair condition and three others in good condition, according to a hospital statement. Nassau spokesman Chris Boyle said those patients are all students. One adult is still hospitalized at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown in stable condition while a female freshman student is in stable condition at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Boyle said. Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said that student was airlifted Friday from Westchester Medical to Long Island and is recovering from spinal and back surgeries. She is able to speak and expected to recover, he said. A Cohen's spokesman declined to comment on the student's condition. On Saturday, Farmingdale schools Superintendent Paul Defendini said all of those injured in the bus crash are expected to recover. The charter bus was among six en route to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, when it crashed at 1:12 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda in upstate Orange County. The bus careened down a 50-foot ravine and overturned, authorities said. Forty students and four adults were on board the charter bus, which state transportation officials said was operated by Regency Transportation of Nesconset. In total, roughly 300 students and adults were on the trip, officials said. Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, a chaperone and retired teacher, and Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, Farmingdale High’s director of bands, were both killed in the crash. A wake for Ferrari will be held Monday and Tuesday in Farmingdale, with her funeral scheduled for Wednesday at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church in Farmingdale. Pellettiere's wake is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Massapequa Park and her funeral will be Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes, also in Massapequa Park. The Village of Farmingdale said it was waiving all parking fees until Thursday out of respect for the crash victims. Farmingdale High School will be open on Tuesday with all after-school activities, sports and practices scheduled to resume, a district spokesman said. In support of the Farmingdale community, many Long Island school districts are urging students to wear green Tuesday to support "Daler Nation," referring to the school's nickname. The National Transportation Safety Board, the lead investigative agency, said that several students were ejected from the bus. The board said Friday that investigators are looking at a host of possible factors that could have led to the crash, including a faulty left front tire, mechanical issues and driver error. State police spokesman Steven Nevel said speed and possible driver impairment hadn’t yet been ruled out as causes as well. The NTSB Monday did not respond to a request for comment about the status of the investigation while Nevel said an update is expected sometime Monday. Messages left with Regency were not returned. In a Facebook post, the company said it was cooperating with authorities. The bus was inspected in August when it was purchased by Regency Transportation of Nesconset, and passed the semiannual inspection, said Joseph Morrissey, a state Department of Transportation spokesman. According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records, one crash involving a bus now owned by Regency was reported to the agency in the last two years. That crash involved an injury, but records do not say who was responsible for the crash or provide details. The crash, the DOT said, occurred during the bus's previous ownership. The bus in Thursday's crash, which accumulated 443,133 miles as of August, has been inspected four times in “random roadside inspections” since 2021, including one after the August semiannual inspection by the DOT, Morrissey said. Meanwhile, state and local lawmakers, along with first responders, held a news conference Monday in Wawayanda renewing calls for a "crash gate" to be installed on I-84. A crash gate, or access route, provides a secondary entrance to the interstate that would allow first responders quicker access to major accidents without traveling to the next exit ramp. "It's close to 10 minutes, at least, that we could shave off our response time," said Slate Hill Fire Chief Michael Dally. "Once there's a car accident, everybody starts stopping, and then we have to battle our way through that traffic to get to the scene … As far as any anything different that would have happened last week [with the bus crash], I don't know. Obviously, we would have been able to start taking care of these patients up to 10 minutes sooner." Check back for updates on this developing story.

