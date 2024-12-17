Raccoon found in Roslyn Heights tests positive for rabies, health officials say

Nassau County residents have been advised to steer clear of wild and unfamiliar animals after a raccoon found in Roslyn Heights tested positive for rabies, county health officials announced Tuesday.

The critter marks the fifth animal infected with rabies — a disease transferable to humans via bite or scratch — discovered in Nassau this year, according to the county health department release. Earlier this year, county officials detected rabies in two feral cats, which is considered rare, and two raccoons, found in the areas of Cedarhurst, Valley Stream and Hewlett. No human cases of the disease have been reported in the county this year.

Pet owners throughout the county should ensure their pets are up-to-date with their rabies shots and keep them indoors at night, Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said in a news release Tuesday. She added that county residents should avoid interacting with unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic. People should never touch dead or dying animals without use of a shovel and thick rubber gloves.

If residents follow these precautions, Gelman said "residents can greatly reduce their risk and help keep our community safe from rabies."

"While the presence of another rabid animal is concerning, this discovery underscores the need for awareness, not alarm," she added in a statement.

Anyone who sustains an animal scratch or bite from a wild or unfamiliar animal should immediately seek medical attention, then call the Nassau County Department of Health at 516-227-9663, or 516-742-6154 on weekends and after hours, according to the release. Pets who are bitten or scratched should be similarly treated and reported, the department said.

Dead and sick animals, or those exhibiting abnormal behavior, should be reported through email to rabies@nassaucountyny.gov.