Rep. George Santos denies new charges he stole campaign donors' IDs, made unauthorized credit card charges

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos said Wednesday he will fight a new slate of federal criminal charges to “the bitter end” and resisted renewed calls for his expulsion from Congress.

“I’m pretty much denying every last bit of charges,” Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) told reporters at his congressional office in the Longworth House Office Building.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment with 10 new charges including wire fraud and identity theft. Those charges were on top of the 13-count indictment prosecutors filed this summer that alleged Santos defrauded campaign donors by spending campaign funds on his personal expenses including designer clothing.

The new charges allege Santos stole thousands of dollars from his campaign contributors by charging their credit cards without authoritization. He is also accused of filing fraudulent fundraising reports to obtain financial support from national political groups for his congressional campaign.

Asked about the allegations, Santos appeared to place the responsibility on his former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, who last week pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to defraud the United States, stemming from her role in Santos’ 2022 campaign.

“I'm not blaming that on her; I'm just saying it wasn't me,” Santos said of the newest allegations. “I didn't handle the finances … That's why you pay treasurers and fundraisers and financial advisors for a campaign. That’s why you have these hefty campaign expenses. Why would I on God's green earth even handle a credit card? It was just not the case.”

Last week, Marks admitted to federal prosecutors that she filed reports with the Federal Elections Commission and the Republican National Committee that included the names of false donors in order to artificially inflate the amount of funds he raised to meet financial benchmarks necessary to receive financial assistance from the national committee.

Marks’ attorney, Ray Perini, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Asked about the alleged false donors, Santos said he had created “target lists” of potential donors and put a dollar amount next to their name as a fundraising goal.

“It's not like I sent that and I said, ‘Here, go fraud these, go input these,’ ” Santos said.

Santos, who is also the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation, rejected calls by Long Island Republicans and House Democrats for his expulsion.

“I’m entitled to due process,” Santos said.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) told reporters Wednesday he wants Santos ousted from Congress.

“He should be gone — the sooner, the better," LaLota said on his way into a House Republican meeting on selecting a new speaker.

With Tom Brune